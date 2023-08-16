Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The England team have roared into the final of the Women’s World Cup for the first time ever as the Lionesses beat host nation and old enemy Australia 3-1 in the semi-finals.

Goals from Ella Toone, Lauren Hemp and Alessia Russo saw the European champions brush off the Matildas in Sydney, securing their place against Spain in the final on Sunday.

If you’re keen to show your support and roar on the Lionesses in the Women’s World Cup final, whether that be from your local pub or the comfort of your own sofa, it’s only right you do so while wearing a history-making England football shirt.

The England team made it to the semi-finals in 2015 and 2019, but this is the first time the Lionesses have made it to the World Cup final, despite eight more nations competing compared to the 2019 World Cup.

The Lionesses have been competing in the Women’s World Cup wearing a brand new kit from Nike and we’ve found where to shop the official shirts. With options for women, men and kids, the whole family can get behind the team and show their support.

Nike official England 2023 home shirt, women’s: £80, Jdsports.co.uk

(JD Sports)

This official Nike home shirt is white and blue with a crew neckline and it’s machine washable too. Available in sizes XS-XL, the top is made from lightweight polyamide and features ‘dri-fit’ technology to wick sweat away during wear. Whether you sport this shirt while watching matches or as you play footie yourself, wearing it is an act of solidarity in support of our Lionesses.

Buy now

Nike official England 2023 home shirt, men’s: £80, Store.fifa.com

(FIFA Store)

Shop the men’s version of the official home shirt, in sizes XS-2XL. It’s exactly the same as the one the Lionesses wear and has a blue swoosh, England football crest complete with the iconic three lions symbol and blue sleeve trim.

Buy now

Nike official England 2023 home shirt, juniors: £59.99, Sportsdirect.com

(Sports Direct)

The whole family can get in on the football action, as this junior Women’s World Cup home shirt is sized to fit kids aged 6-13. Like the men’s and women’s version, it’s made from lightweight material for running around in and is machine washable too. The official white top is ideal for getting the next generation involved in the history-making World Cup.

Buy now

Nike England 2023 stadium away football shirt: £79.95, Nike.com

(Nike)

The England team’s away shirt features a blue geometric pattern, plus a side stripe and sleeve trim. The blue detailing provides a contrast against the white three lions crest to really make it stand out. There’s a junior version (£59.95, Nike.com) and one for men too (£80, Next.com).

Buy now

Nike England academy pro women's Nike dri-fit football top: £59.95, Nike.com

(Nike)

The pink and blue design of this football shirt is an eye-catching print and, like the other shirts, this one has moisture-wicking elements for staying cool, both on and off the pitch. Perfect for both everyday wear and training sessions. The top is currently out of stock due to high demand.

Buy now

Women’s World Cup FAQs

When do the Lionesses play again?

After beating host nation Australia in the semi-finals, with three goals from Ella Toone, Lauren Hemp and Alessia Russo, the Lionesses have secured a place in the finals of the Women’s World Cup for the first time. This means the team will go on to play Spain on Sunday 20 August at 11:00am BST at Stadium Australia in Sydney.

The match will be shown on both BBC One and ITV1. Coverage starts at 10am on BBC One and at 10:15am on ITV1.

