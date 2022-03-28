The countdown to Eid is almost underway with Ramadan kicking off on Saturday 2 April and concluding on Sunday 1 May.

Serving as a time of reflection, prayer and community, Muslims everywhere abstain from food and drink from dawn to dusk. After sunset, the fast breaks with Iftar – the nightly feast – and there’s a chance to refuel.

A time for festive celebration, Eid is one of the biggest religious events on the Islamic calendar and is an opportunity to get together with family and friends – unlike last year when the country was subject to lockdown restrictions.

Whether a gift for a loved one or a treat to yourself, an advent calendar is a great way to countdown to Eid – and there’s something out there for everyone. For the beauty enthusiasts, Huda Beauty’s Ramadan’s calendar (£105, Hudabeauty.com) is back for another year and for the foodies, M&S has launched its first-ever Ramadan limited-edition calendar with 30 hand-decorated date bites.

Also among this year’s offerings, there are educational countdowns for kids and luxury chocolate calendars for the adults. Here, we’ve pulled out some of the best ones to celebrate Ramadan 2022 with.

Read more:

Huda Beauty Ramadan gifting calendar: £105, Hudabeauty.com

(Huda Beauty)

Launched for the first time last year, Huda Beauty’s 10-piece beauty calendar is back for another year to celebrate Ramadan. Founders Huda and Mona Kattan said they were driven to launch the calendar after struggling with dry and dull skin during the period of fasting. Containing 10 products from each of the sister’s three beauty brands, including skincare from Wishful, bestselling make-up from Huda Beauty and fragrance from Kayali, it’s perfect for pampering yourself or gifting a loved one in the run-up to Eid.

Costing £105, you’ll save 35 per cent overall on the products included – from scrubs and moisturisers to headbands, travel cases, lipsticks and mascaras.

Buy now

M&S countdown to Eid calendar: £15, Marksandspencer.com

(M&S )

This year, M&S has added an Eid calendar to its Ramadan range with the limited-edition product containing 20 hand decorated date bites in five flavours; rose and pistachio; brownie and pecan; caramelised wafer and orange blossom; hazelnut and orange; and hazelnut. All the bites are coated in a luxurious Belgian chocolate that makes them a delight to break your fast with come the evening. The calendars are only available in select stores – find out where your nearest store is here.

Buy now

Peace & Blessings Ramadan Kareem good deeds calendar: £10, Johnlewis.com

(John Lewis & Partners )

There’s a milk chocolate awaiting you behind every window of this sustainable Ramadan calendar. Decorated with hanging lanterns, the calendar pays homage to the delicate geometric patterns of classical Islamic design with a contemporary abstract take. Containing 30 chocolates, the calendar is also 100 per cent recyclable and made from FSC Italian card – making a lovely gift for a child, loved one or yourself.

Buy now

Ramadan advent calendar, chocolate Halal countdown: £7.49, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Perfect for little ones, this calendar offers an educational countdown as well as a yummy one. Behind each door counting down to Eid, there are chocolates and informative words relating to Ramadan to help teach children more about the religious occasion.

Buy now

Fahri Ramadan advent calendar: £16, Fahri.co.uk

(Fahri )

Luxury confectioner Fahri has brought back its hazelnut countdown for another year. The pretty hexagonal box contains foil-wrapped crunchy hazelnut praline behind each door to help you countdown to Ramadan, making for a lovely gift to someone or a delectable treat for yourself on the special occasion.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on gifts and other food deals, try the links below:

Find out more about Huda Beauty’s Ramadan advent calendar