A portable power station is essentially a giant battery pack, big enough to charge multiple devices and keep your home’s essential appliances running for hours during a power cut. Because they can be charged up using solar panels, they can be a cheaper alternative to using mains power, especially now that energy costs are going through the roof.

But while you might be looking for a way to cut down your electricity bills, keep in mind that even the best portable power stations are limited by their capacity. These portable power stations are perfect for providing emergency backup power in case of a blackout, or for powering up your gadgets on a remote camping holiday, but even the biggest models hold less than a couple of quid’s worth of electricity at a time.

Still, a good portable power station can keep vital appliances such as your fridge, freezer or any important medical equipment running for up to an entire day off-grid, giving you peace of mind if the power goes. Even a cheap power station is enough to run things such as televisions, outdoor lights and portable projectors – making them just as useful for hosting garden parties as navigating the looming energy crisis.

So, what do you need to look out for when shopping for portable power? The two main specifications are capacity and output. To over-simplify it: capacity (measured in Wh, or watt hours) is the amount of energy the power station’s battery can store. Output (measured in W, or watts) is how much energy it can provide at any moment. Our list includes power stations ranging from 200W (enough to run a laptop) to 1,800W (enough to run a portable air conditioner).

You should also double check the portable power station you’re buying is the right one for your region. Most are designed with UK, European or US sockets, and aren’t universally compatible with other regions. Every station in our list is built for the UK and can be recharged using solar panels, so if you already own a portable solar charger, it’s worth checking the connection type, to make sure it’s compatible.

How we tested:

We tested these portable power stations while travelling and at home, paying close attention to how they performed under different conditions and with an array of increasingly energy-hungry appliances and electronics, from phone chargers and laptops to hair dryers and travel kettles. We considered a range of factors, from recharge times, inverter efficency and battery capacity, to safety features such as automatic shut down.

The best portable power stations in 2022 are: