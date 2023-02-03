Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Consider this your call to action: Valentine’s Day is now under two weeks away and if you’re yet to find the perfect gift for your loved one, welcome to your love-themed cheat sheet.

Valentine’s Day is all about spoiling someone special and whether you’re treating a partner, best friend, family member or even yourself (not that you need an excuse), a thoughtful and imaginative gift is a must.

From opulent bouquets and timeless necklaces to signature scents and sexy lingerie, the right gift is entirely down to personal preference. But if you’re struggling with where to start, this bumper gift guide has you covered.

We’ve got romantic Valentine’s gift ideas for both him and her, from some red lingerie to set hearts racing to personalised card holders for him. And of course, everything has been tried, tested and loved by our writers.

Whether you wish to keep it classic with flowers, chocolates and wine, find a keepsake in the form of a personalised gift or show your affection with a piece of jewellery, there’s something to charm everyone in our Valentine’s Day gift guide.

Best Valentine’s Day gifts for her

Their Nibs women’s traditional satin pyjama set, warm pink peacock feather: £38, Theirnibs.com

(Their Nibs )

Securing the top spot in our edit, this luxurious pink pyjama set will make for a stylish addition to your Valentine’s bedtime routine. Featuring a stunning peacock feather design with green and blue tones, our writer said the set is “suitably slinky to wear for Valentine’s Day [and] the PJs are supremely soft.” They “found the nightwear pair very comfy, with the fit being true to size as well,” adding that “key features include an elasticated waist, wide-legged trousers, and contrasting piping.”

Buy now

( Panzer’s)

“A delicious way to start this romantic day, the Panzer’s breakfast box contains an array of tasty and fresh foodie treats,” our writer said. Containing everything from freshly baked bagels and hand-sliced smoked salmon to “melt-in-the-mouth” cream cheese and crunchy granola, the breakfast box is presented “in a charming Panzer’s box with green and pink details, including a ribbon.” We can’t see many better ways to ease into your Valentine’s Day morning.

Buy now

Gucci flora gorgeous jasmine eau de parfum, 30ml: £60, Selfridges.com

(Gucci)

Valentine’s Day is synonymous with scent, so there’s no better excuse to gift your loved one with Gucci’s cult floral jasmine fragrance. Launched last summer, the pretty bottle features a classic drawing from the historic fashion house, while the gold lid would look particularly decadent on their dresser. “The floral scent has creamy and citrus notes, with the blend including grandiflorum jasmine, magnolia accord and mandarin essence.” Our writer added that the long-lasting scent lingers for hours on end.

Buy now

Best Valentine’s Day gifts for him

The White Company unisex hooded ribbed hydrocotton robe, pearl grey: £85, Thewhitecompany.com

(The White Company)

“A super snuggly buy” according to our reviewer of the best men’s Valentine’s Day gifts, this hooded robe from The White Company boasts a cosy shawl collar, waist tie and deep pockets. Made from cotton, “it feels extra soft to wear and you could even share the dressing gown with your partner.” They loved the oversized fit for comfort and relaxation, with the midweight fabric would work for all seasons.

Buy now

Burberry hero eau de parfum for him: £69, Theperfumeshop.com

(Burberry)

Available in 50ml, 100ml and 150ml sizes, this is a brand-new Burberry scent. Praising the angular bottle and warm scent features such as the three cedarwood oils as its base notes, our tester loved the addition of pine for heady freshness and incense. Long-lasting with a rich, sexy finish, it’s a failsafe gift for Valentine’s.

Buy now

New Balance fresh foam x hierro v7 trainers, faded teal with blacktop and vintage teal: £145, Newbalance.co.uk

(New Balance)

These stylish trail running shoes boast a foam sole which our tester lauded as impressivly lightweight when running, walking or exploring. “The hardwearing outsole also has excellent grip for navigating terrain”, they added. There are three colours available but we loved the faded teal shade best. A fashionable yet functional pair of kicks, your giftee will be chuffed with.

Buy now

Best personalised Valentine’s Day gifts

Missoma curly molten initial pendant necklace: £125, Missoma.com

(Daisy Lester)

A lovely way of spelling out your affection this Valentine’s Day, Missoma’s understated initial pendant necklace is a classic gift. “The dainty trace chain is complete with your choice of initial in a bespoke hand-drawn, curly font,” we said. While many opt to have their full-name spelled out à la Carrie Bradshaw, we love the subtle approach of a singular initial in a pendant style. And just like any piece from Missoma, the necklaces plated gold shine is arresting.

Buy now

Aspinal of London double fold credit card holder: £80, Aspinaloflondon.com

(Daisy Lester )

Aspinal of London’s much-loved personalisation services spans the brand’s attractive card holders – which make for a thoughtful keepsake this Valentine’s Day. “Slipping comfortably into a back pocket or small handbag, the piece is handcrafted from the finest full-grain leather. Though compact, it has six credit card slots to keep essentials safe, secure and organised,” we said. It can be customised with up to four initials in the bottom right of the cover, adding that personal and thoughtful touch.

Buy now

Tony’s Chocolonely Valentine’s Day chocolate bar: £6, Tonyschocolonely.com

(Daisy Lester)

Looking for a personalised gift for under £10? Ethical chocolate brand Tony’s Chocoloney has you covered. Its Valentine’s Day collection includes seven different wrapper templates to choose from, which you can then customise with a background colour, a photo, decorations, text and more. “We opted for the milk hazelnut [flavour], with the creamy blend of Belgian chocolate and chunky hazelnut pieces coming in such a substantial size that it warranted sharing – making it perfect for Valentine’s Day.”

Buy now

Best flowers for Valentine’s Day

Flowerbx pink sweet avalanche rose: £80, Flowerbx.com

(FLOWERBX)

According to the British Florist Association, an estimated 250 million stems of flowers are sold across Valentine’s Day, globally. And if you’re looking for the perfect bunch, may we suggest Flowerbx’s pink sweet avalanche rose bouquet. In our review, our writer said, “They remind me a bit of marshmallows, with their soft, candy-like colour.” Adding that “they even managed to elevate the look of my small kitchen on a classic grey wintry day and are the perfect choice if you’re shopping for someone who’s more minimalist in their floral preferences,” the stems officially won over our flower-averse tester.

Buy now

Best jewellery gifts under £100 for Valentine’s Day

Orelia etched heart oval hoop earrings: £25, Orelia.co.uk

(Orelia )

If you’re searching for affordable jewellery pieces this Valentine’s Day, head to Orelia. Coming in at less than £30, these earrings were a firm favourite for our writer. “Owing to the oval shape and the addition of the heart charm, they are slightly different from your traditional hoop earring.” A great size which can be worn alongside other earrings, they’re gold-plated for extra shine (but will tarnish over time if they come into contact with water.) For an extra £3, the hoops will arrive in a lovely gift box.

Buy now

Astrid & Miyu bold tennis chain bracelet: £85, Astridandmiyu.com

(Astrid & Miyu)

With tennis bracelets being in vogue, this Astrid & Miyu design will make a sparkly gift for Valentine’s Day. “With slightly larger crystals than the traditional tennis bracelet, it really catches the light and makes for the perfect accessory,” our tester said. “While it looks nice when worn alone, we also paired it with our simple gold chain bracelet, and never want to take it off.”

Buy now

Mejuri croissant dome ring: £68, Mejuri.com

(Mejuri )

A ring is a classic and endlessly wearable gift for Valentine’s Day – and we love this Mejuri domed style. “It’s the right amount of chunky and can be worn on its own or alongside other stacking rings, depending on your giftee’s current collection,” our writer said.

Buy now

Best red lingerie sets for Valentine’s Day

Boux Avenue Jodie plunge bra and Jodie thong: £30, Bouxavenue.com

(The Independent)

It wouldn’t be Valentine’s Day without a red lingerie set, and this one is undoubtedly our favourite. Our tester said, “The Jodie set gently lifted and sculpted the chest to accentuate cleavage and did so with a subtle floral lace-like fabric, creating a sexy, yet still comfortable, result.” They also praised the impressive size range of Boux Avenue, as well as the ability to mix and match styles and colours.

Buy now

Dora Larsen vega organic cotton bralette and briefs: £76, Doralarsen.com

(The Independent)

“This cotton co-ord is exceptionally comfortable, and we’ll be reaching for it on those days that call for us to be comfy and cosy,” praised our writer. They said the high waisted knickers are best worn with equally high trousers and skirts, while the bra worked wonders under any sort of jumper or loose-fitting shirt. “For a fuss-free set that looks as good as it feels, this may be your best bet.”

Buy now

Calvin Klein bralette and thong set: £43, Calvinklein.co.uk

(The Independent)

Few brands are as recognisable as Calvin Klein – and when it comes to underwear, a pair of CK briefs are some of the sexiest lingerie you can own. The red finish in the classic cotton style earned a spot in our round-up, with our tester praising the set as “incredibly soft, cosy and comfy.” They added that “for those who love their labels yet like the luxury of being comfortable, you can’t go wrong.”

Buy now

Best wines for a romantic date night

Hush Health Estate balfour brut rosé 2018: £45, Balfourwinery.com

(Hush Health Estate)

If you’re hunkering down for a romantic evening-in this Valentine’s Day, find the perfect bottle of vino for the occasion in our edit. “Show you really know your stuff with this outstanding example from one of England’s most respected wine producers,” our reviewer said. Balfour’s flagship bottle of rosé is a 2018 vintage that “benefits from the year’s warm long-lasting summer and near-perfect growing conditions.” Our writer added that it is “divine to drink too. Complex and unexpectedly intense, it’s made from a blend of pinot noir, chardonnay and pinot Meunier and packs a punch with its cranberry flavours and powerful dryness.”

Buy now

DeMorgenzon reserve chenin blanc, Stellenbosch: £34.91, Honestgrapes.co.uk

(DeMorgenzon )

While red wine is most associated with Valentine’s Day, you can’t go wrong with a premium bottle of white. “Complex but fruity, it brims with aromas of peach, pear and spice with the faintest trace of citrus to add a touch of sunshine,” said our reviewer after tasting DeMorgenzon’s chenin blanc. “We particularly love the fact that baroque music is played constantly to the grapes as they grow, as the winemaker believes this has a beneficial effect on the end quality of the wine,” they added, concluding that the baroque certainly worked its magic.

Buy now

