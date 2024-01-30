Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Whether you love Valentine’s Day or find it a little too sickly sweet, exchanging gifts (big or small) is always a nice way to show someone special you care – whether that’s a partner or a good friend. With a bit of savvy shopping, the right gift doesn’t have to break the bank, either.

If you’re keeping things cheap and cheerful this year, we’d recommend opting for a supermarket dine-in meal for two rather than heading to a pricey restaurant. Similarly, you may be choosing to keep your presents low-key – and luckily, the best gifts don’t need to cost the earth.

From fancy chocolate boxes from Hotel Chocolat to affordable beauty buys from Mac, we’ve found a whole range of ideal presents that cost less than £20. Keep reading for the gift ideas that will make hearts flutter without costing a fortune.

Hotel Chocolat everything pocket selection: £9.95, Amazon.co.uk

(Hotel Chocolat)

You can’t go wrong with chocolate on Valentine’s Day, and Hotel Chocolat is a go-to for a reason. This sweet-looking selection from the boutique chocolatier sounds as scrumptious as it looks. Your giftee will enjoy a whole host of different flavours, such as billionaires shortbread, raspberry pannacotta, caramel cheesecake made with mascarpone, vanilla and French butter caramel, and an Eton mess-inspired chocolate. Let’s hope the special person in your life is happy to share.

Buy now

Lego creator roses: £12.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

If you’re looking to give the gift of some quality time, this Lego roses set is fitting for the occasion and is ideal for building as a couple. The red roses come complete with green leaves and stems that can be adjusted, so they can be popped into a vase, arranged with other Lego floral designs, and appreciated long after 14 February.

Buy now

Molton Brown rhubarb and rose hand cream: £14.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

When it comes to pampering buys for your Valentine’s Day giftee, luxury fragrance and bath goodies brand Molton Brown is sure to go down a treat. A small but sweet gift that comes in at less than £15, this rhubarb and rose hand cream is vegan, paraben- and cruelty-free, and made with rhubarb, rose and grapefruit, while white truffle works to leave mitts feeling moisturised.

Buy now

Mac retro matte lipstick in ruby woo: £16.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Mac)

When the way to their heart is beauty, consider showing your affection with a lipstick in rouge. In our review of the best red lipsticks, this Mac option was our beauty editor’s favourite formula. They found that the “strong pigment lasts an incredibly long time (around six hours, even when eating and drinking)”. What’s more, “the blue-toned colour was hands down our favourite shade”, as it makes teeth look whiter, without drying out your pout.

Buy now

Moleskine classic ruled paper notebook: £11.97, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

A Moleskine notebook is a thoughtful gift for anyone who prefers to put pen to paper – and the brand’s designs are available in a range of colourways and sizes, including this suitably bright scarlet red. Whether it’s put to good use as a journal or as an aesthetically pleasing place to keep all kinds of useful lists and notes, the lined, 192-page notebook becomes a little more expensive when you go for larger sizes, but the pocket size (A6) comes in at just less than £12.

Buy now

Neom scented candle, de-stress: Was £19, now £12.80, Amazon.co.uk

(Neom Organics London)

With a scent to bring a sense of calm into their space, this candle from Neom is bound to be a hit with home fragrance fans. While the larger sizes are a little more expensive, this travel-size option could prove to be a nice pick as a smaller gift for less than £20. Made from natural fragrances, marrying 19 essential oils such as lavender, sandalwood and jasmine, Neom’s de-stress scented candle promises a decent burn time of two to four hours.

Buy now

Sarah Jessica Parker Lovely eau de parfum spray, 100ml: £18.41, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Here’s a pocket-friendly eau de parfum you can find at Amazon. Housed in a pretty, classic-looking bottle, you could be fanning the flames of love with this scent, which marries notes of mandarin, bergamot, rosewood, lavender, apple martini, blossom, patchouli, cedar and more.

Buy now

Le Creuset stoneware coffee mug: From £15, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

If, like us, your giftee can never have too many mugs in their life, this Le Creuset option is bound to be adored. With the brand’s distinctive three-ring design around the base, the mug features a thick rim and a high-shine finish. Depending on their preference, it’s available in a range of hues, including shell pink, cerise red, and the cookware queen’s signature volcanic orange shade.

Buy now

Scentology pomelo and neroli perfume for women, 100ml: £12.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

A new signature spritz doesn’t have to break the bank. Landing a spot in our review of the best cheap perfumes, the pomelo and neroli perfume for women was dubbed the best for a fruity floral fragrance. In their review, our writer noted how the “sleek minimalist bottle” makes it look more expensive than it is, while the scent is “light and airy yet still packs a punch”, capturing “the sweetness of flowers with the sharpness of fruit”.

Buy now

