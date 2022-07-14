In a new trailer announcement, the release date for PlatinumGames’s upcoming Bayonetta 3 has finally been revealed for the Nintendo Switch.

In this third instalment of the Bayonetta series, the Umbra Witch returns and must join forces with some familiar faces. New characters such as the mysterious Viola will make an appearance, as well as a multitude of other Bayonettas (presumably in a multiverse scenario) to stop human-made Homunculi from wreaking havoc.

Players will make use of Bayonetta’s weapons and new Demon Masquerade ability to blast, stomp and slam enemies with the series’ familiar penchant for over-the-top combos and demonic powers.

A special Trinity Masquerade Edition will also be available on the game’s release date and will feature exclusive collectible items, such as a full-colour art book and panoramic artwork.

In time for the game’s October release, we’ve rounded up all the best pre-order deals that you can buy right now, including information on how to secure a copy of the game’s special edition. To find out where to buy Bayonetta 3 right now, keep reading the rest of the article below.

‘Bayonetta 3’ release date

In a new trailer released by Nintendo, the confirmed release date for Bayonetta 3 will be 28 October 2022 on the Nintendo Switch consoles, including Nintendo Switch OLED and lite models.

Nintendo also announced that the first Bayonetta game, originally released in 2009, would also be released for the first time on Nintendo Switch as a standalone physical release, which will be available 30 September 2022.

The best Nintendo Switch pre-order deals for ‘Bayonetta 3’

If you’re hoping to buy a copy of Bayonetta 3 before its October release date, here are all the retailers that are currently offering pre-orders. We’ll be updating this list with the best deals as soon as we see them:

‘Bayonetta 3’ Trinity Masquerade Edition: £79.99, Nintendo.co.uk

A special Trinity Masquerade Edition will also be available on the game’s release day. It features a full-colour 200-page art book, and displays the whole Bayonetta trilogy, with three exclusive title sheets – one for each game – which can be combined to form a panoramic piece of artwork.

It appears that this edition has since sold out on Nintendo’s UK website, but we’ll be keeping an eye on it to see if more stock will be available in the near future.

