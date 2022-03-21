Update 21 March: The Xbox series X is in stock this morning at Amazon, Very, Microsoft, Currys, Game, EE and Smyths Toys. The Xbox All Access scheme is also available at Smyths Toys and Asda.

The Xbox series X shortage that’s plagued Microsoft since the console’s launch in 2020 is finally coming to an end. Amazon is the latest retailer to restock the Xbox, and whereas just a few weeks ago the lifespan of these restocks could be measured in minutes, the console has now been in stock and available for next day delivery since Saturday. The Xbox is also still in stock at eight further retailers, including bundles at Game and Currys, Xbox All Access via Asda and Smyth Toys, plus consoles from the official Microsoft store itself.

Such great availability couldn’t have come at a better time either, as Microsoft just announced a whole catalogue of new games for the Xbox Game Pass subscription service, which gives access to flagship games like Halo Infinite and Forza Horizon 5 without having to buy them individually.

The best Xbox deal right now is at Microsoft’s own store, where you can grab the console with no accessories or add-ons (£449, Microsoft.com). Bundles usually stick around a little longer than lone consoles, as the increased price deters scalpers, but the official store’s restock of the basic console has been ongoing for more than 48 hours. The current stock situation is the best we have seen with the Xbox series X for months.

As always the Xbox series S is easier to find in stock (£249, Amazon.co.uk), but surging demand for the more powerful Xbox series X has seen the console regularly sell out across the board.

Which UK retailers stock the Xbox series X?

Can you upgrade the Xbox hard drive?

You can upgrade the Xbox series X storage with a simple plug-in accessory. The console comes with 1TB of built-in hard drive space. Some of that storage is taken up by system files, so you actually get a little less space than that.

The Seagate 1TB expansion card (£198, Amazon.co.uk) doubles the capacity of the Xbox series X, leaving you with oodles of room for downloaded games. If the thought of running out of space is keeping you up at night, now’s a good opportunity to pick one up.

With download sizes ballooning and games like Microsoft Flight Simulator (£59.99, Very.co.uk) hogging up to 100GB of the Xbox’s built in hard drive, it likely won’t be long until expansion drives are a required accessory.

The best TVs for gaming on Xbox series X

To get the most out of the Xbox series X, you’ll need a 4K television. Many next-generation games allow you to choose between a performance mode and a graphics mode. The former downgrades the visuals slightly for smoother framerates, while the latter mode enables higher resolutions and more fancy effects at the expense of framerate.

If your TV only goes up to 1080p, you won’t be getting the most out of your new Xbox series X. To help you upgrade your set without breaking the bank, we’ve pulled together a list of the best 4K TV deals for entertainment, movies and gaming.

Does the Xbox series X come with a headset?

The Xbox series X doesn’t come with its own headset but it’s compatible with all existing headsets for the Xbox One. The Xbox wireless controller (£54.99, Currys.co.uk) also has a headphone jack, so you can plug in your regular headphones to have game audio play through them rather than your TV, which is ideal if you’re sharing a room with somebody you don’t want to disturb.

If you need to upgrade or you don’t have your own headset yet, Microsoft sells the wireless Xbox series X headset separately (£54.99, Currys.co.uk). Lots of third-party manufacturers make Xbox compatible headsets too. We’ve rounded up the best gaming headsets you can buy today.

Voucher codes

For discounts on gaming products and offers on consoles, try the links below:

After Sony’s elusive PlayStation 5 console? Here’s where to buy a PS5, restock updates and how to pre-order in the UK