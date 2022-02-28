International Women’s Day (IWD) is an annual event celebrated around the world on 8 March. Rooted in the socialist feminist movements of the early 20th century, it was adopted by the UN in 1996. It honours the struggles women continue to face, as well as celebrates the achievements we’ve made across all aspects of society.

Of course, it also serves as a call to action for everyone to stand up to gender equality that is ingrained in all parts of life. Whether that’s challenging the patriarchal structures and inequalities within society or questioning the use of biassed language you hear, every action counts.

The latter is exactly where this year’s theme comes in. Asking people to #BreakTheBias, IWD 2022 is all about recognising how frequently women are negatively impacted by gender bias. It encourages us all to call out discrimination and stereotyping whenever we see and hear it, so we can forge a way for gender equality.

While you may think the world has come on leaps and bounds since the 20th century, supporting IWD is as pertinent as ever. Gender inequality remains rife in today’s global community – one such example is from a recent study by Fawcett Society, which found that women hold less than one-third of top jobs in the UK.

Charities provide an integral service and support for women on a daily basis – be that by providing help for domestic abuse victims, lobbying political issues, funding education for girls in other countries, or something entirely different.

In honour of this, we’ve curated a round-up of the brands that are actually giving back through donating significant amounts of money to charities helping women. We hope this will inspire you to support a sister in need.

Papier joyful charity notebook: £21.99, Papier.com – available from 1 March

If you’re in need of a new journal, consider this one from Papier – a brand we featured in our review of the best notebooks. Having collaborated with twin sister-duo and artists Liv and Dom, Papier has created this limited edition design that is adorned with mimosas, the traditional flower used to commemorate IWD, and the silhouette of two women. It can also be personalised, making it a great gift for a gal pal, too.

We think this is sure to make getting through that to-do list slightly more enjoyable. Better still, 100 per cent of profits will be donated to Women for Women International, a non-profit charity that helps women war survivors repair their lives.

Available from 1 March

Emmy Lupin Studio we can have both art print: £15, Iamfy.co

Affordable prints are a nice way to inject some personality into your home, and Fy is a great destination to know thanks to the fact it sells artwork from a range of emerging designers. For International Women’s Day, it commissioned a collection of prints from women artists to showcase their talent, all of which honour female empowerment.

For each print purchased, £5 is donated to Women for Women International. There are a number of bold, bright and beautiful prints on offer, but it was this one from Emmy Lupin that caught our eye. Serving as a reminder to stand up for the issues we believe in.

Bella Freud tigers, wolves and pussy cats long sleeve T-shirt: £105, Bellafreud.com – available from 1 March

For the third year in a row, Bella Freud has partnered with The Prince’s Trust for its #ChangeAGirlsLife campaign for Women Supporting Women. In honour of IWD, it has produced this limited edition black long-sleeve T-shirt, of which 20 per cent of all profits will be donated to support the initiative.

The design of the T-shirt is inspired by the difficulties women face in the art world, in particular, the story of Theresa Schwartz’s ‘Tiger Wolves and Pussycats’ documented in the book A Documentary Herstory of Women Artists in Revolution. Schwartz was not taken seriously by men in the industry and described her experience as “a lone tiger in the art world”.

Available from 1 March

Astrid & Miyu life drawing event: £10, Eventbrite.co.uk

In honour of IWD, one of our favourite jewellery brands, Astrid & Miyu, is celebrating by hosting a range of events in London over the course of the week, including nipple tassel making (£10, Eventbrite.co.uk), dance class (£10, Eventbrite.co.uk) and life drawing.

The latter is being taught by London-based artist Laxmi Hussain who specialises in paintings of the female form. Gather your friends and attend one of the events, whereby all of the profits will be donated to the Lady Garden Foundation, a national women’s health charity raising awareness and funding for gynaecological cancer.

The White Company a tiny kiss necklace: £49, Thewhitecompany.com

Do you want to send something to a woman that champions you on a daily basis? Why not gift them this kiss necklace. The pendant is embellished with tiny crystals that look as though they’ll catch the light beautifully. And when you buy it, £2 will go to The Prince’s Trust #ChangeAGirlsLife campaign for Women Supporting Women.

Bucu Koleli women empowerment jumper: £38, Everpress.com

Illustrator and visual artist, Bucu Koleli, has released a limited number of jumpers in celebration of IWD on the Everpress website – a retailer for independent creatives. The design features the “empowered women empower women” on the back, and 20 per cent of each sale will be donated to Girl Rising, a non-profit for the education of girls around the world.

Flo organic eco-applicator tampons: £4.99, Hereweflo.co

Flo doesn’t just support important charities only for IWD, five per cent of all profits are donated to charities that support women, such as Bloody Good Period (which is fighting against period poverty), and The Orchid Project (which is working to end FGM), all year round. The brand’s tampons featured in our review of the best sustainable period products, with our writer noting that not only is it “working to eliminate plastics in its supply chain, Flo is also vegan and cruelty-free”.

Missoma x Girls Out Loud shine on necklace: £145, Missoma.com – available from 1 March

Partnering with Girls Out Loud, a social enterprise dedicated to raising the aspirations of teenage girls in the UK, Missoma has designed this gold shine on necklace. The daily wear is a reminder to keep excelling and would make a great layering piece with other chains but would equally pack a punch when worn alone. Throughout the month, Missoma will be donating 50 per cent of sales of the limited edition necklace towards Girls Out Loud.

Available from 1 March

Emma Bridgewater purple roast half pint mug: £22, Emmabridgewater.co.uk – available from 1 March

We absolutely love this Emma Bridgewater mug that will undoubtedly empower you every time you take a sip of tea. With “strong women change the world” and “ambitious, brave & pioneering” painted on the side, this would make a lovely gift for your favourite woman. It’s a great way to give back too, with £5 donated to Women for Women International – but be warned, it’s only available for the duration of March.

Available from 1 March

Monica Vinader togetherness chain necklace: £125, Monicavinader.com – available from 7 March

Jewellery brand Monica Vinader is no stranger to philanthropic donations, and in honour of IWD, it has released this togetherness necklace. The reimagined friendship necklace can be shared between two people in celebration of their meaningful relationship – a truly lovely sentiment. Monica Vinader is donating all proceeds made from the necklace to Women for Women International, a charity it has worked with since 2015.

Available from 7 March

Y.O.U Underwear organic cotton matching bralette and bikini set: £36, Youunderwear.com

Y.O.U. is another brand that donates all year round, which we love. This set featured in our review of the best sustainable underwear with our writer noting that the “non-wired pullover style is super comfortable for a smaller cup size and the straps can be adjusted to wear straight or in cross-back style”.

The best thing of all though is its charitable buy-one-give-two initiative. “For every pair of underwear you purchase it donates two pairs to Smalls for All, which gives underwear to people in need across the UK and Africa,” noted our writer. Make this brand your go-to for new bras and pants today.

Katie Leamon bloom notebook: £22, Katieleamon.com – available from 1 March

One of Katie Leamon’s similar designs featured in our review of the best notebooks, with our writer praising the flat lay design that allows you to “write in comfort and with ease”. The small A3 size of this bloom pad is ideal for chucking in your bag and in honour of IWD, 100 per cent of profits go to Equality Now – a charity working to achieve legal and systemic change that addresses violence and discrimination against women and girls around the world.

Available from 1 March

Monki sweater: £25, Monki.com – available from 8 March

Having teamed up with Plan International – one of the largest children’s charities working to ensure girls and boys have access to education, healthcare, clean water and opportunities to help them thrive – Monki has created four limited-edition jumpers designed to spark conversation about gender equality. The phrases on the jumpers include “we all deserve equality”, “my body isn’t political” and “if we don’t speak up, who will?”.

From every jumper sold, 20 per cent will be donated to Plan International’s #GirlsGetEqual campaign, working to give power, freedom and representation for girls and young women globally.

Available from 8 March

Elemis x Rixo Mother’s Day collection: £59, Elemis.com

One of our favourite fashion houses, Rixo, has collaborated with one of our most loved skincare brands, Elemis, to release a five-piece gift set collection worth £80. It includes a rose-inspired version of Elemis bestselling cleansing balm (£44, Elemis.com), as well as Elemis’s pro-collagen marine cream (£87, Elemis.com).

When we reviewed the former, our writer said it made their “skin felt soft and smooth, with a subtle glow that you often find after having a facial”. While the marine cream featured in our review of the best anti ageing day creams, with our tester noting that it delivers a “powerful hit of hydration” and worked to “improve elasticity”.

The products all come in a floral drawstring bag designed by Rixo. And in terms of the brand’s charitably donations for IWD, £5 from sales of the collection go directly to The Prince’s Trust.

Mango women’s T-shirt: £17.99, Mango.com – available from 8 March

Once again, Mango has created a capsule collection of T-shirts and a tote bag (£35.99, Mango.com – available from 8 March) in honour of IWD. The fashion brand is donating 100 per cent of the profits from the limited-edition line to Mundo Cooperante, a Spanish NGO that provides support for four social organisations in Bangladesh, India, Pakistan and Ethiopia and promotes education for vulnerable girls.

Available from 8 March

