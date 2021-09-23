Autumn glow: 14 ways to channel the shifting season at home

There’s something special about autumn. Whether it’s the dappled sunlight streaming through trees tinged with various shades of orange, yellow and fiery red, or the chill in the air that tells us cooler months are on the way, it’s a heart-warming time to be dressing your home.

And as the season changes, our thoughts often turn to cosy retreats, with warm honeyed tones, rustic wood and gilt gleaming from the shadows.

Looking to give your home an autumn update? Here’s how to merge richness and texture to best effect, as the first shiny conkers fall to the floor…

1. Acorn Chopping Board, £20, Next

(Next/PA)

We’re going nuts for this quirky acorn shaped chopping board, which will make your fresh granary loaf taste that much more special when you cut the first slice.

2. Sofia Lind Me Print (top left), £85, Sofia Lind Mirror Mirror Print (bottom left hanging), £65, Sofia Lind Waiting At Art Et Metiers Print (top right), £85, other items from a selection, Rose & Grey

(Rose & Grey/PA)

Wall art teamed with stoneware accessories and bleached wood accents always looks super stylish, and you can create a distinct atmosphere with a group of portraits, such as those by Swedish artist Sofia Lind.

3. Gold Mercury LED Glass Pumpkin, £29.99; Brass Mottled Glass Pumpkin Trio, £24.99; Wheat Autumn Wreath, from £34.99, other LED candles from a selection, Lights4fun

(Lights4Fun/PA)

Come harvest time, nothing beats the warm glow of a gold glass pumpkin, teamed with conifer cones in warm autumn hues, shiny brass cutlery, a burgundy candle – and corresponding glass of red vino to toast your tablescape!

4. Small Amber Candle Holder, £16, Barker and Stonehouse

(Barker and Stonehouse/PA)

Chunky 3D candle holders are having a moment, especially those with a Seventies vibe in a warm amber hue. Pair this one with citrus tapered candles for added zest.

5. Lunar Cycle Framed Art, £20, other items from a selection, Next

(Next/PA)

With the autumnal equinox having just peaked, signalling equal amounts of daytime and night-time, now’s the time to mark the start of the fall season with some moon-gazing.

6. Soho Stripe Loop Carpet in Kingston Stripes, £44.99 per square metre, Carpetright

(Carpetright/PA)

Did someone say a forest floor of brights? Perfect for open-plan living areas, this snazzy stripe carpet lifts the landscape when you mix furnishings in earthy tones and burnt oranges.

7. Emma Bridgewater Autumn Crocus 1½ Pint Jug, £34.95, Emma Bridgewater

(Emma Bridgewater/PA)

Capturing the first purple tints and woodland pinks on the leaves, we can’t wait to crown this jug with whispy lilac ferns, red berries and chrysanthemums.

8. Whinfell Console Table, £449, Plant Canvas £145, Barker and Stonehouse

(Barker and Stonehouse/PA)

Beautifully crafted from teak wood with a glass top, this rustic console table makes a real statement piece. Top tip: style it with a hurricane candle holder with a wood base, to really complement the natural hues.

9. Silver Mushroom Label Set of 2 Giant Rattan Log Baskets, £350, Silver Mushroom

(Silver Mushroom/PA)

Designed with longevity in mind and functional as well as decorative, these roomy rattan log baskets could be used for general storage, faux foliage or firewood.

10. The Rebel 1.5 Snuggler in Marmalade, £899, other items part of room set, Snug

(Snug/PA)

In tune with the changing of the seasons, Sofa-in-a-box brand Snug have launched a new limited-edition fabric in Marmalade – and we can’t think of anything cosier than snugging up in this generously padded seat for a sense of wellbeing. Marmalade sandwich optional.

11. Yankee Candle Classic Large Warm Cashmere Candle, £25, Next

(Next/PA)

The next best thing to living a cashmere lifestyle? Scent surrounding with woody notes of sandalwood and earthy patchouli, from a candle inspired by chic cashmere.

12. Autumnal Leaves Garland, £53, Notonthehighstreet

(Notonthehighstreet/PA)

This gorgeous garland can be placed over a mantelpiece or used as a centrepiece runner in your table décor, and reflects our favourite autumnal leaves and shrubs.

13. Oliver Bonas Ero Velvet Tassel Floor Lamp, £165, Oliver Bonas (available from October)

(Oliver Bonas/PA)

A little bit of velvet luxe in the shape of a floor lamp will evoke a warm autumnal glow, and the bronze fringe here is bang up to date with trimmings trending in all the latest collections.

14. Idyll Home Sheepskin Rug Various Colours, £59, Notonthehighstreet

(Notonthehighstreet/PA)

Soft and sumptuous, switch linen throws for chunky knits and a sheepskin rug. This one comes in a variety of neutral shades and can be styled with an accent chair or better still, draped over the back of one for that Nordic luxe feel.