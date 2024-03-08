Success! Thank you for signing up to Independent Betting
Betting > Cheltenham Festival

PriveWin Cheltenham offer: Bet £20 get a £30 free bet for 2024 Festival

New customers to online bookie PriveWin can deposit £20 and get a £30 Cheltenham free bet
Last Updated: 8th of March 2024
Kevin Walsh
Cheltenham Festival Writer
PriveWin Cheltenham offer: Bet £20 get a £30 free bet for 2024 Festival
It’s nearly time for the Cheltenham roar to herald in the start of the 2024 festival, and now is the time for punters to start sorting out their Cheltenham free bet options.

Many of the best betting sites have festival promos available and PriveWin have joined in with their ongoing 'bet £20 get £30' welcome package now available as a Cheltenham free bet offer.

PriveWin have been establishing themselves as a major player on the horse racing betting scene, and this Cheltenham free bet promo is likely to make them even more popular with punters for the festival in 2024.

PriveWin Sports
Established 2017
Bet £20 Get A £30 Free Bet
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. New players only. Min £20 qualifying bets, stake not returned. Free bet - one-time stake of £30, min odds 1.5, stake not returned. 1x wagering the winnings. Wager from real balance first. Wager calculated on bonus bets only. Max conversion £200. Valid for 7 days from issue. Withdrawal request voids all active/pending bonuses. Excluded Skrill & Neteller deposits.

Claiming a £30 Cheltenham free bet

This offer is open to new customers only, so first you will have to open a PriveWin account and deposit a minimum of £20 to qualify.

Players must then make a minimum bet of £20 - which can be placed on Cheltenham odds or any other sporting event - at a price of 1/2 (1.5) or greater to receive the £30 free bet.

All 28 races at the Cheltenham Festival are available to use your free bet offer on, including the Champion Hurdle, Champion Chase and the Gold Cup.

If you need a little advice on which horses to back in these races and more, you can check out our Cheltenham ante-post tips and race predictions.

Payment Methods

Although Skrill and Neteller deposits are excluded from this offer, PriveWin do accept a number of other payment methods. Paypal and Trustly are accepted, as are credit and debit cards, plus Apple Pay.

Non-Runner Money Back

PriveWin are also among the horse racing betting sites that are offering Non-Runner Money Back for the Cheltenham Festival in 2024.

Also available for every race throughout the four days of action, this offer means that if a horse that you have placed a bet on should become a non-runner, your stake will be returned to you.

This particularly comes in handy for bettors who have had any Cheltenham ante-post wagers, whether they are singles or accumulator bets.

There have already been some high-profile horses withdrawn from the 2024 festival and with uncertainty surrounding which race other horses will run in still lingering, having a non-runner money back offer is an important tool to have in your Cheltenham betting arsenal.

More Cheltenham betting offers

PriveWin are not the only online gambling site to provide new and existing customer offers and promotions on the 2024 Cheltenham Festival. 

Many of the other leading UK bookmakers have a range of offers available. Click on the links below to discover such offers:

Responsible Gambling

Horse racing betting can be addictive so it's important to stay in control of your gambling.

PriveWin have a safer gambling homepage that allow customers to set time management restrictions and deposit limits.

They also have standard responsible gambling tools such as deposit limits and self-exclusion, which allow users to cut off access and marketing communications.  

Should you wish to seek independent help for gambling-related harm, there are several UK charities and institutions you can turn to for support, advice, and information:

Cheltenham Offers FAQs

FAQ
Kevin Walsh for independent.co.uk
Kevin Walsh

Kevin Walsh is an experienced sports betting writer with a strong background in the gambling industry. He has written for many top publications as a freelancer, with horse racing, football and darts being his main areas of expertise.

Over-18s only – underage gambling is an offence.
Gambling can be addictive, always play responsibly and only bet what you can afford to lose. Gambling sites have a number of tools to assist you to stay in control, including deposit limits and time outs. If you think you have a problem, advice and support is available for you now from BeGambleAware or Gamcare.
Gamstop Be Gamble Aware 18+ GamCare Gambling.com
Any offers or odds listed in this article are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply to all offers.