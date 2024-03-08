PriveWin Cheltenham offer: Bet £20 get a £30 free bet for 2024 Festival

Get the Independent's betting newsletter for the latest tips and offers

It’s nearly time for the Cheltenham roar to herald in the start of the 2024 festival, and now is the time for punters to start sorting out their options. Many of the best have festival promos available and PriveWin have joined in with their ongoing 'bet £20 get £30' welcome package now available as a Cheltenham free bet offer. PriveWin have been establishing themselves as a major player on the horse racing betting scene, and this Cheltenham free bet promo is likely to make them even more popular with punters for the festival in 2024.

Established 2017 Bet £20 Get A £30 Free Bet VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. New players only. Min £20 qualifying bets, stake not returned. Free bet - one-time stake of £30, min odds 1.5, stake not returned. 1x wagering the winnings. Wager from real balance first. Wager calculated on bonus bets only. Max conversion £200. Valid for 7 days from issue. Withdrawal request voids all active/pending bonuses. Excluded Skrill & Neteller deposits.

Claiming a £30 Cheltenham free bet This offer is open to new customers only, so first you will have to open a PriveWin account and deposit a minimum of £20 to qualify. Players must then make a minimum bet of £20 - which can be placed on or any other sporting event - at a price of 1/2 (1.5) or greater to receive the £30 free bet.

All 28 races at the Cheltenham Festival are available to use your free bet offer on, including the Champion Hurdle, Champion Chase and the Gold Cup. If you need a little advice on which horses to back in these races and more, you can check out our and race predictions. Payment Methods Although Skrill and Neteller deposits are excluded from this offer, PriveWin do accept a number of other payment methods. and Trustly are accepted, as are credit and debit cards, plus Apple Pay.

Non-Runner Money Back PriveWin are also among the that are offering Non-Runner Money Back for the Cheltenham Festival in 2024. Also available for every race throughout the four days of action, this offer means that if a horse that you have placed a bet on should become a non-runner, your stake will be returned to you. This particularly comes in handy for bettors who have had any Cheltenham ante-post wagers, whether they are singles or . There have already been some high-profile horses withdrawn from the 2024 festival and with uncertainty surrounding which race other horses will run in still lingering, having a non-runner money back offer is an important tool to have in your Cheltenham betting arsenal.

Responsible Gambling Horse racing betting can be addictive so it's important to stay in control of your gambling. PriveWin have a safer gambling homepage that allow customers to set time management restrictions and deposit limits. They also have standard tools such as deposit limits and self-exclusion, which allow users to cut off access and marketing communications. Should you wish to seek independent help for gambling-related harm, there are several UK charities and institutions you can turn to for support, advice, and information: GamCare

GambleAware

Gamblers Anonymous

NHS