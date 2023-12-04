Wolves vs Burnley predictions: Premier League betting tips and odds

Wolves vs Burnley predictions Both teams to score – 3/4 BetUK

Hwang Hee-Chan to score any time – 5/2 bet365

Wolves over 2.5 cards – 21/20 Unibet Wolves and Burnley face off at Molineux in a crucial game at the bottom of the Premier League on Tuesday night (7.30pm, Prime Video). Wolves suffered their third defeat in four games at the weekend, losing 2-1 at Arsenal as Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard found the net for the Gunners. Gary O’Neil’s men are eight points clear of the relegation zone, but will feel that they should be higher up the table due to a number of contentious VAR calls. Wolves are unbeaten in their last four at Molineux and will look to continue their impressive home form against the Clarets, who only picked up their second win of the campaign last time out.

Burnley put Sheffield United to the sword to secure their first win of the season at Turf Moor, avoiding setting a Premier League record of eight-straight home defeats to start the term. Vincent Kompany will now be looking for his team to push on from their goal glut against the Blades, and end a four-match losing streak on the road in all competitions. have installed Wolves as the odds-on favourites for the win, although the Clarets will be hopeful of building momentum after a vital win. Here are our Wolves vs Burnley betting tips.

Both teams to score Both Wolves and Burnley have had issues at the back this season. Burnley’s win over Sheffield United was not only their first home win of the campaign, it was also their first clean sheet. Kompany’s men finally got their first shutout at the 14th time of asking against the 10-man Blades. It highlights how suspect the Clarets have been defensively, conceding 32 goals in 14 matches. If the club are to avoid relegation, they need to start stacking up solid performances.

Wolves too have had issues at the back, mustering only one shutout in the Premier League, which came against Everton in August. O’Neil’s men have gone 11 games without earning a clean sheet, shipping another two in their loss to Arsenal last time out. The Midlands outfit have improved in the final third this season, and have scored in every game other than their opening-day defeat to Manchester United, where they were denied a late penalty by VAR. Given the problems both teams have had at the back this term, there could be plenty of opportunities at Molineux. With Burnley growing confidence in the final third and Wolves’ consistency, we’re backing both teams to score with our first prediction at odds of 3/4 with BetUK. Wolves vs Burnley Tip 1: Both teams to score – 3/4 BetUK

Hwang to make impact Hwang Hee-Chan has been a standout for Wolves in the final third this season. The South Korea international has notched seven goals in 14 appearances along with two assists. Only five players in the Premier League have more goal involvements than Hwang this term, including Erling Haaland, Mohamed Salah and Bukayo Saka. Hwang has been clinical in the final third and is relishing life under O’Neil, playing across the front three. Five of his seven goals have come at Molineux, so the 27-year-old clearly appreciates the backing of his home fans.

Although Matheus Cunha has scored in successive outings, Burnley’s gameplan will have to be focused on preventing Hwang from having another decisive impact on a game. He was outstanding in Wolves’ win over Manchester City in September, and was also on point in their draws against Aston Villa and Newcastle. After studying odds from , we’re backing Hwang to have another good day at Molineux by scoring any time against Burnley at 5/2 with . Wolves vs Burnley Tip 2: Hwang Hee-Chan to score any time – 5/2 bet365

Cards on the agenda for the hosts? Wolves have been one of the worst behaved sides in the Premier League this season. Only Chelsea have accrued more yellow cards than O’Neil’s men, while only Liverpool have collected more red cards. Four Wolves players are sitting on five cautions this term, while Hwang edged closer to a suspension by picking up his fourth booking in the 2-1 defeat to Arsenal. The Midlands outfit like to play on the edge, and four players were cautioned in their last home outing against Tottenham, which all came in stoppage time.