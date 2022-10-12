Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Amazon Prime Day is back again with a similar two-day saving bonanza officially titled the Prime Early Access Sale. We’ve found scorching savings across all shopping sections – from TVs and tech to home appliances, laptops, Fitbits and much more. You’d better be quick to bag a bargain, though, as the deals end at midnight tonight.

Whether you’ve been browsing big-name brands such as Shark, Apple and Philips, or fancy finding a surprise saving on all the little bits and bobs, our shopping experts have come across price drops on everything from ghd straighteners to robot vacuums and watches.

It’s not just electronics and larger, pricier purchases on sale, though – we’ve been keeping a keen eye on Prime Day reductions reaching our daily essentials, too. And beauty is one of the core sections to cop a steal, and boy, did we find one with this Aveeno lotion.

The daily moisturiser has had a price slashing of more than 70 per cent, and, even better, it’s a tried-and-tested IndyBest buy, which has featured in our Gamechangers section. Read on for everything you need to know about this popular skincare steal.

Aveeno daily moisturising body lotion: Was £11.03, now £3.19, Amazon.co.uk

Aveeno is known for soothing and smoothing formulas, and this unscented 200ml bottle just got more appealing. The active ingredient is colloidal oatmeal (also known as finely ground oats), which gently adds moisture to dry and sensitive skin. An integral pump-release nozzle helps with easy application and the formula soaks in fast, too.

We featured this product in our Gamechangers section, where our reviewer credited it with solving some skincare woes. Speaking about the application, they shared that the lotion “becomes translucent when spread over the skin and absorbs quickly” before “leaving skin feeling slightly damp for around a minute, then supple and soft”.

Even better, it even helped with our tester’s eczema, with them stating “it works excellently as a treatment”, and during flare-ups applying the lotion regularly “will cause it to practically disappear in a couple of days.”

That’s high praise indeed and even more reason to stock up while the skincare staple is on sale.

