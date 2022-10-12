Jump to content

The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.

Looking for low-cost lotion? Aveeno’s daily moisturiser has 70% off during Amazon Prime Day 2

The fragrance-free formula is an IndyBest tried-and-tested product

Helen Wilson-Beevers,Lauren Cunningham
Wednesday 12 October 2022 16:37
<p>It even helps eczema too! </p>

It even helps eczema too!

(The Independent )

Amazon Prime Day is back again with a similar two-day saving bonanza officially titled the Prime Early Access Sale. We’ve found scorching savings across all shopping sections – from TVs and tech to home appliances, laptopsFitbits and much more. You’d better be quick to bag a bargain, though, as the deals end at midnight tonight.

Whether you’ve been browsing big-name brands such as Shark, Apple and Philips, or fancy finding a surprise saving on all the little bits and bobs, our shopping experts have come across price drops on everything from ghd straighteners to robot vacuums and watches.

Follow live: Read our Amazon Prime Day 2022 liveblog

It’s not just electronics and larger, pricier purchases on sale, though – we’ve been keeping a keen eye on Prime Day reductions reaching our daily essentials, too. And beauty is one of the core sections to cop a steal, and boy, did we find one with this Aveeno lotion.

The daily moisturiser has had a price slashing of more than 70 per cent, and, even better, it’s a tried-and-tested IndyBest buy, which has featured in our Gamechangers section. Read on for everything you need to know about this popular skincare steal.

Read more:

Aveeno daily moisturising body lotion: Was £11.03, now £3.19, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Aveeno is known for soothing and smoothing formulas, and this unscented 200ml bottle just got more appealing. The active ingredient is colloidal oatmeal (also known as finely ground oats), which gently adds moisture to dry and sensitive skin. An integral pump-release nozzle helps with easy application and the formula soaks in fast, too.

We featured this product in our Gamechangers section, where our reviewer credited it with solving some skincare woes. Speaking about the application, they shared that the lotion “becomes translucent when spread over the skin and absorbs quickly” before “leaving skin feeling slightly damp for around a minute, then supple and soft”.

Even better, it even helped with our tester’s eczema, with them stating “it works excellently as a treatment”, and during flare-ups applying the lotion regularly “will cause it to practically disappear in a couple of days.”

That’s high praise indeed and even more reason to stock up while the skincare staple is on sale.

Buy now

