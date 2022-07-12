Amazon’s shaved 30% off Philip’s lumea IPL machine for Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day 2022 is finally here, and we’re seeing scorching savings across home appliances, tech, TVs, games consoles and much more.

The sale is renowned for offering up impressive discounts on high-end gadgets, and IPL machines are no exception. They are certainly an investment buy, so today’s sale is the perfect opportunity to save some pennies.

Intense pulse light (IPL) is one of the more long-term solutions for keeping skin hair-free. It’s relatively painless and effective in destroying the hairs at the root.

Philips is well-known for its hair removal technology, offering a range of trimmers, clippers, epilators and more, and naturally, we’ve tested the brand’s IPL devices (spoiler: they are great).

Owing to the bargain hunters that we are, we’ve spotted a huge deal on the Philips lumea prestige BRI944/00 device. A similar model, the brand’s lumea BRI/923, was praised in our laser hair-removal and IPL machines round-up for its fast results, so we think this is a deal you don’t want to miss.

Philips lumea IPL prestige: Was £399, now £279.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Philips)

IPL machines have all the benefits of waxing, minus the pain – depending on what setting you use and your own tolerance of course. And thanks to at-home machines, you can save some serious buck over time as opposed to getting professional treatments.

The Philips lumea prestige BRI944/00 is corded and can be used on most hair colours and skin tones (the exceptions being white/grey, light blonde and red hair as well as really dark skin). Using the different attachments included, you can remove hair from your bikini area, armpits, face areas and lower legs, so it’s safe to say the lumea has you covered for summer.

Our reviewer tested the Philips lumea BRI/923 (a very similar model) and found it only took three treatments for their hair to decrease in both thickness and density –which Philips claims is true for all its lumea machines – whereas other machines took longer. They were especially impressed with the device’s ability to cover larger surface areas such as the legs, but did recommend playing some Netflix in the meantime as it can feel like a bit of a chore.

How long and how often you should use an IPL machine can differ between brands, but Philip’s lumea prestige BRI944/00 requires you to carry out the treatments every two weeks for the first six weeks, after which you switch to touch ups every four weeks.

As it’s normally set at around the £400 price mark, there’s no time like the present to invest in this device.

