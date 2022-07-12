Jump to content
Our favourite noise-cancelling headphones have entered Amazon Prime Day with 50% off

We’ve raved about (and with) these headphones many times before

Lauren Cunningham
Tuesday 12 July 2022 21:31
<p>Music lovers, here’s one for you </p>

Music lovers, here’s one for you

(Amazon.co.uk)

Amazon Prime Day 2022 is still in full swing. While it may seem like the deals can’t keep coming, they are, and this one is a real cracker.

Plenty of tech deals on everything including laptops, TVs, gaming consoles, the Nintendo Switch and, well, tech, have been spilling out over the 48-hour flash sale and they’re showing no sign of stopping.

Spotting that any IndyBest best buy from our famous round-ups has a price cut is always exciting. But, with a slashing of 50 per cent, these Bose noise-cancelling headphones are really quite the head-turner.

Featuring in both our best noise-cancelling headphones round-up and getting a full in-depth review of their own too, it’s safe to say we’ve been pretty taken with this pair of headphones.

To see why, and learn more about this impressive £174.95 saving, keep reading below.

Read more:

Bose NC 700 headphones: Was £349.95, now £175, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon.co.uk)

“Thanks to the Bose NC 700s, the brand is still the king of ANC. The noise cancellation capability is the best on the list, and noise is impressively dampened even at half power,” was our reviewer’s opening statement. So there’s little wonder as to why they were named best overall in our noise-cancelling headphones round-up.

Echoing this, when testing whether the performance of these headphones lived up to their looks, our in-depth review noted that “you can see and feel their quality immediately, the stainless steel headband and soft padding sliding neatly into the ear cups themselves, ensuring the headphones retain a united and sleek outline”.

The reviewer wrote that even when performing the “click test – clicking our fingers around the cans like a wildly-inexperienced castanet player... the technology does a particularly good job of cutting out the higher registers”. They added: “The NC 700s passed this test with flying colours. These headphones have market-leading noise cancellation, with amazing noise dampening even at half power: if you want them to, they’ll basically shut out all external sounds quieter than a jet engine.”

So, we have little else to say on this deal other than wow. And if that hasn’t sold them to you, we don’t know what will.

