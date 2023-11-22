Amazon’s Echo Dot speaker is 60% cheaper for Black Friday

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

In case you haven’t already heard, the Black Friday sales are coming in hot. We’re expecting discounts across everything from TVs and laptops to fashion and beauty, when the annual shopping event officially lands this Friday (24 November).

While we have a couple of days to go, the early Black Friday discounts do not disappoint. We’ve already seen tech and home appliances reduced, thanks to retailers such as Very, John Lewis and Currys, and unmissable savings on desirable brands such as The White Company, Charlotte Tilbury, Shark and more.

Where Amazon is concerned, we’ve seen the Apple AirPods pro 2 reduced to their lowest-ever price, and IndyBest favourite the Fitbit charge 5 reduced by more than 40 per cent. The Black Friday sale is also, unsurprisingly, a good time to save on the retailer’s own devices, such as the Amazon Echo Dot fifth generation, which is reduced by a whopping 60 per cent to its lowest-ever price.

The fifth-generation Echo Dot is the latest of the entry-level smart speakers from Amazon to launch, so it’s billed as featuring even better sound quality than before, making this a wise choice for those looking for a savvy home speaker for less during the Black Friday sales.

For everything you need to know about the home speaker, keep reading.

Follow live: The latest and best Black Friday deals

Echo Dot 5th generation: Was £54.99, now £21.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

As mentioned, this is the latest generation of the Echo Dot (the 2022 release), so the Amazon device has had a few upgrades, compared with its predecessor. Now, you can expect better sound experience, with the retailer describing the speaker’s audio as offering clearer vocals and deeper bass.

The Echo Dot can still be paired with various compatible smart devices in your home, so you can control the lighting, wifi and, now, with the new temperature sensor, it can trigger devices such as smart fans and thermostats, depending on the temperature in your home.

As expected, there’s the option to listen to Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify and Deezer, while Alexa will still be on hand to set timers and reminders, answer all your burning questions and more.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on speakers and other tech offers, try the links below:

Want more great deals? Check out these Amazon Black Friday offers