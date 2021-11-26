Black Friday is finally here and it’s safe to say that the biggest shopping event of the year has not disappointed thus far.

With savings across tech, home appliances, beauty, fashion, toys and more, there’s no better time to snag a bargain. From Currys to Very, Boots and Asos, the sales see all our favourite retailers slashing their prices.

And Amazon is no exception – it has a huge range of deals and savings ready to be snapped up. And for the avid readers among us, we’ve spotted a great deal on the online giant’s own Kindle paperwhite.

While nothing can beat the feel of a spined book, ereaders take up less space, can hold a huge library and offer a better reading experience than a tablet or phone. In short, you’ll never be without something to read with one in your bag.

Amazon’s Kindles are some of the most popular ereaders on the market, and we can see why, with the 10th generation paperwhite winning the top spot in our round-up of devices. Now, you can save 19 per cent on the ereader in a deal too good to miss.

Read more:

Amazon Kindle paperwhite: Was £129.99, now £104.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Steve Hogarty/The Independent)

With its advanced high-resolution screen, elegant design with screen flush to frame and waterproofing for reading by the pool, it’s no surprise our reviewer dubbed Amazon’s Kindle paperwhite as the best ereader on the market. “This is the best Kindle Amazon has made,” they said. “It narrows the feature gap between the mid-range Kindle paperwhite and the high-end Kindle oasis enough that we can’t recommend the most expensive Kindle over the newest one.”

In our full review of the paperwhite, our tester praised how lightweight and comfortable to hold the ereader was, as well as the glare-free screen and waterproof design. “The long-awaited arrival of USB-C charging makes the new model feel like a modern device at last. The bigger screen is a quality of life improvement that’s hard to excited about, but has a tangible, immediate benefit to readability”. You can save £25 on the ereader now, meaning there’s no better time to invest.

Buy now

More Black Friday Kindle deals

If you’re looking for a deal on a different Amazon Kindle model, you’re in luck, as the online giant has slashed the prices across its own-brand ereader range.

The original Kindle is currently discounted by 20 per cent (was £69.99, now £49.99, Amazon.co.uk) while the higher end Kindle oasis has seen a £60 price cut (was £229.99, now £169.99, Amazon.co.uk).

If you’re looking for Christmas presents for little ones, the Amazon Kindle kids has been discounted too, by a whopping 40 per cent (was £99.99, now £59.99, Amazon.co.uk).

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.