Best sales right now – live: Tui, mattress deals and more of the best UK discounts today
Whether it’s a cheap broadband deal or a last minute holiday, we’ve got you covered
Looking for a hot tub in the sale? This Lay-Z Spa is 35% off
Lay-Z Spa Saint Tropez hot tub: Was £629, now £395, Amazon.co.uk
Banish those summer blues by investing in a hot tub that will undoubtedly make your autumn and winter that bit more exciting. Unlike other models, this one features a massage system and floating LED lights, plus it can be controlled via an app and even be connected to Alexa or Google Assistant. So, settle into your weekends spent relaxing at home, surely there’s no better way to spend the colder climes?
The best student wifi deals
If you’re a student and looking for the best wifi deals, you’ve come to the right place:
- Virgin Media – You can get a £50 Just Eat voucher when you sign up to a Virgin Media bundle. You can opt for a 12-month contract, with prices starting at £27, or a rolling 30-day contract, from £39
- John Lewis Broadband – There’s a £40 gift card up for grabs when you sign up to John Lewis’s unlimited broadband, which costs £19 per month
For more deals on your broadband package, check out our comparison tool:
Best broadband providers - Independent Compare
Compare top broadband providers in the UK. Check best deals, limit, speed, type, cost of internet service from: EE, BT, Sky, Virgin, Talk, Talk, Plusnet, others!
Top picks from Amazon end of summer sale 2021
While it might feel like the sunny season seemingly didn’t really arrive, Amazon has declared it over by launching its end of summer sale. It gives you one last chance to snap up a deal before (the biggest and best sale event of the year) Black Friday. To save you from endless scrolling, these are our top picks from the retailer’s sale:
Instant Pot duo 7-in-1 electric pressure cooker: Was £89.99, now £59.99, Amazon.co.uk
Say hello to the multi-functional machine of your dreams, the Instant Pot duo. This is an easy-to-use appliance that has a whole host of features, including pressure cooking, sautéing, slow cooking, rice cooking, yoghurt making and so much more. “It’s an absolutely brilliant piece of kitchen kit you won’t regret giving countertop space to,” noted our writer in the review of the appliance.
Garmin forerunner 245: Was £249.99, now £179.99, Amazon.co.uk
A firm favourite when it comes to fitness tracking, this one landed a spot in our review of the best running watches – so you can trust that it performs. It has a built-in GPS for measuring your pace and storing routes, which can be seamlessly uploaded to apps, such as Strava for more analysis. Plus, the heart-rate tracking and VO2 estimates monitor your fitness as your exercise.
Today’s top pick from the Amazon Kindle daily deal
‘Conversations with Friends’ by Sally Rooney, published Faber & Faber: £0.99, Amazon.co.uk
Ahead of the eagerly anticipated release of Rooney’s new novel Beautiful World Where Are You (£10.19, Amazon.co.uk), Amazon has slashed the price of her debut novel. The book delves into the dynamic between four people: two school friends Frances and Bobby, and a married couple Melissa and Nick. The two couples become messily entangled in this mordantly funny book. Rooney’s writing has landed her as a formidable new voice for the millennial generation.
M&S pizza deal is no more, but its dine in 2 for £10 is back!
Sadly, M&S’s pizza deal is currently not running. But it’s not all bad news because its dine in two for £10 is back! As the OG founders of the deal, it is of course one of the best.
Within the menu you’ll get a main, side and starter or dessert. For starters you can opt for prawn cocktail or baked camembert, while for a hearty main dish you can choose between the likes of macaroni cheese, lasagna or paella, with a side of spring greens or carrots. But, the fun doesn’t stop there, because if you want to satiate your sweet tooth, the puddings are standout – we’re talking profiteroles, melt in the middle chocolate pudding and even a sticky toffee.
How to get Tui’s deal of the week
Holiday provider Tui offers weekly deals on holidays so you can pay less for your trip abroad.
This week, it’s offering a trip to sunny Majorca for £529pp departing on Saturday 18 September. The package is too good to miss and includes return flights and a seven night, half board stay at the Grupotel Playa Camp de Mar.
The hotel is situated in the quiet resort town of Camp de Mar and you’re a stones throw from the bustling harbour town of Port d'Andratx.
For just £529 per head, it’s a no-brainer.
Best mattress deals in the UK
We’re now in the second day of September, which means we’ve of course already compiled our round-up of the best mattress deals in the UK for the new month. To save you from scrolling, this is a definite highlight:
Simba hybrid mattress: Was £879, now £650.46, Simba.com
This one came out top in our Emma vs Simba hybrid mattress review thanks to being the perfect match for “front or side sleepers (which, let’s face it, make up the majority of sleepers).” Its temperature regulation also got a special mention, with our writer noting that even in summer, “you’ll find this keeps sweat at bay, thanks to pretty much every layer having been designed to promote airflow and cooling – something you won’t find in mattresses made purely of foam.”
The best back-to-school discounts on big-name laptop brands
With the new academic year upon us, it may be time for a laptop upgrade. Often a costly investment, we’ve scoured through to find some of the best deals on models for students to snap up right now, from Dell and Samsung to Microsoft Surface devices.
Acer Chromebook 311 C722: Was £199.99, now £159.99, Amazon.co.uk
A great cheap laptop for students or professionals who are always on the move, this tiny Acer Chromebook has the footprint of a sheet of A4, weighs just over 1kg and is powered by Google’s own operating system.
Apple MacBook air, 2020: Was £999, now £898.98, Amazon.co.uk
The M1-powered MacBook is a breathtakingly fast and ultra-stylish machine. In our round-up of the best laptops, our reviewer said that “everything is amazingly speedy. The keyboard is dreamy to use, responsive and comfortable with plenty of travel”.
Huawei matebook 13: Was £789.99, now £549, Amazon.co.uk
A beautifully designed and powerful Windows laptop, the matebook 13 unashamedly mimics the style of the MacBook air, but it also matches Apple’s star laptop for sheer performance. We featured its 1in-larger sibling in our round-up of the best high-end laptops of 2021, where our reviewer was bowled over by its looks.
