Holly Willoughby’s dress today is a high-street pick you’ll want to wear on repeat

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby are the dynamic duo known most notably for their weekday show This Morning. While the news and gossip are part of the reason people tune in, there’s also another thing that keeps audiences gripped: Holly Willoughby’s outfit of the day.

Proving her sartorial status time and again, the presenter favours A-line cuts and fashion-forward pieces that are often wardrobe must-haves. She frequently opts for high-street picks too – yesterday, for example, she opted for a black mini skirt from Reserved and a floral blouse from Oasis.

Holly Willoughby’s outfit today is a shirt dress from Phase Eight. For today’s show, which will see Holly and Phil joined by Stephen Mangan, the presenter has paired the green midi with her staple pair of cream heels. Owing to the colourway and cut of the dress, it’s a versatile piece to have in your wardrobe. If you’re trying to track it down, read on for everything you need to know about the midi.

Where is Holly Willoughby’s outfit from and where can I buy it?

Holly Willoughby’s outfit today is a midi shirt dress from Phase Eight, and it’s perfect for the office and off-duty days alike.

Phase Eight Amalie broderie shirt midi dress: £129, Phase-eight.com

(Phase Eight)

With an A-line silhouette (Holly loves this type of cut) and a shirt-dress design, this is a lovely piece to add to your wardrobe. The colourway lends itself well to being worn year-round too. A must-have ahead of spring.

Buy now

Does Holly Willoughby wear her own clothes on This Morning?

Holly Willoughby has a stylist for This Morning who works with her to compile her wardrobe rather than wearing her own clothes.

Speaking to Red in 2020, she revealed that putting together an outfit “hasn’t always come naturally” – “for a long time, I was pretty clueless,” she admitted – and while her Instagram feed when she’s not working says otherwise, featuring an array of equally stylish ensembles in our books, this is likely why she looks to the expertise on the professionals on screen.

Who is Holly Willoughby’s stylist?

Danielle Whiteman became Holly Willoughby’s regular This Morning stylist towards the end of 2020, replacing Angie Smith – Danielle is a previous assistant of Angie’s, who is now based in Sydney.

Angie is often credited with having engineered Holly’s transformation to national fashion icon in recent years: “Holly was open to new ideas,” she explained during an interview with YOU magazine. “The main thing I wanted to do was get her into more colour – so we tried everything on and went from there. I remember her saying, “I’ve had my kids. I just need to change it up.”

How does Holly Willoughby do her hair?

Holly Willoughby’s hair stylist is Ciler Peksah, who works with her for This Morning and Dancing on Ice, and seems to have well and truly mastered the ultimate wavy blonde bob. Previous products Ciler has said she’s used on the presenter’s hair for that signature swish include Batiste dry shampoo, T3 curling tongs and Aveda’s damage remedy daily hair repair (£29, Lookfantastic.com).

Holly is also a Garnier Nutrisse ambassador and shared a clip of herself dying her own hair using the Natural Baby Blonde shade from the range during lockdown if you want to achieve the same shade.

Where is Holly Willoughby from?

Holly Willoughby is originally from Brighton, East Sussex, and attended Burgess Hill Girls school. She now lives in southwest London with her husband Dan Baldwin and their three children, Belle, Harry and Chester.

