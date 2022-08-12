Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Despite the fact Hermes’s oran sandal is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, the cult design’s summer It-shoe status shows no signs of waning.

Owing to the chic slimline silhouette, instantly recognisable “H” cut out and easy-to-wear slip-on style, few sandals are as coveted as the French fashion house’s orans. Revered for the very same reason as Loewe’s basket tote bag is, the simple design adds that timeless touch to your ensembles.

But with their £510 price tag, they remain on the wishlist for many. So, when Dune restocked yet another one of its stellar designer dupes (its Chanel dad-sandal alternative has been a sell-out hit two-years running), it’s no surprise that they once again flew off the shelves.

Designed with a similar “H” cut out and contrast stitching, the slip-on sandal will set you back just £95 and is available in a choice of 10 finishes.

The tan and black colourways offer the best imitation of Hermes cult sandals – and luckily, some sizes are still in stock. If you’re looking for a new pair of sandals to see you through the heatwave, here’s everything you need to know about Dune’s designer dupe.

Dune loupe smart slider sandals, tan: £95, Dunelondon.com

(Dune)

Costing £95 compared to Hermes’ £510 designer alternative, Dune’s loupe sliders have been a sell-out hit since 2019 – and it’s not hard to see why.

Boasting the same slip-on design and low block heel, the easy-breezy pair are perfect for balmy days while the cut out band bears striking resemblance to the Hermes “H”. There’s also the same contrast stitching that adds detailing to the simple silhouette.

Sleek and slimline, the chic sandal will instantly elevate your ensemble – whether paired with a statement floaty dress or slipped on with straight leg jeans.

Owing to the coveted status of Hermes orans, only two sizes remain of Dune’s tan alternative while there’s just one size left in the black finish. Those plumping for dopamine dressing this summer, there’s also pink (£95, Dunelondon.com), green (£95, Dunelondon.com) and turquoise (£95, Dunelondon.com) colourways, or make a statement in denim (£95, Dunelondon.com).

If you’ve been lusting after Hermes’ orans for a while, you’ll save yourself more than £400 by picking up Dune’s designer dupe.

Buy now

Looking for a pair of the sold out leopard print Birkenstocks? M&S have this stellar alternative