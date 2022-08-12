Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.

Dune’s dupes of the sell-out Hermes oran sandals are back – and are more than £400 cheaper

The high street alternative is available in the similar tan colourway as well as green, pink and blue

Daisy Lester
Friday 12 August 2022 11:06
<p>The slip-on style is perfect for the heatwave</p>

The slip-on style is perfect for the heatwave

(The Independent)

Despite the fact Hermes’s oran sandal is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, the cult design’s summer It-shoe status shows no signs of waning.

Owing to the chic slimline silhouette, instantly recognisable “H” cut out and easy-to-wear slip-on style, few sandals are as coveted as the French fashion house’s orans. Revered for the very same reason as Loewe’s basket tote bag is, the simple design adds that timeless touch to your ensembles.

But with their £510 price tag, they remain on the wishlist for many. So, when Dune restocked yet another one of its stellar designer dupes (its Chanel dad-sandal alternative has been a sell-out hit two-years running), it’s no surprise that they once again flew off the shelves.

Designed with a similar “H” cut out and contrast stitching, the slip-on sandal will set you back just £95 and is available in a choice of 10 finishes.

The tan and black colourways offer the best imitation of Hermes cult sandals – and luckily, some sizes are still in stock. If you’re looking for a new pair of sandals to see you through the heatwave, here’s everything you need to know about Dune’s designer dupe.

Related stories

M&S is selling a £35 alternative to Miu Miu’s £550 viral ballet pumps
The M&S Boston Birkenstock leopard print dupes could save you over £100
Dune’s sell-out Chanel dupe sandals are back in stock for 2022, but are they worth the hype?
11 best vegan sandals to have on your radar this summer
9 best women’s clogs for embracing this summer’s hottest shoe trend

Dune loupe smart slider sandals, tan: £95, Dunelondon.com

(Dune)

Costing £95 compared to Hermes’ £510 designer alternative, Dune’s loupe sliders have been a sell-out hit since 2019 – and it’s not hard to see why.

Boasting the same slip-on design and low block heel, the easy-breezy pair are perfect for balmy days while the cut out band bears striking resemblance to the Hermes “H”. There’s also the same contrast stitching that adds detailing to the simple silhouette.

Sleek and slimline, the chic sandal will instantly elevate your ensemble – whether paired with a statement floaty dress or slipped on with straight leg jeans.

Owing to the coveted status of Hermes orans, only two sizes remain of Dune’s tan alternative while there’s just one size left in the black finish. Those plumping for dopamine dressing this summer, there’s also pink (£95, Dunelondon.com), green (£95, Dunelondon.com) and turquoise (£95, Dunelondon.com) colourways, or make a statement in denim (£95, Dunelondon.com).

If you’ve been lusting after Hermes’ orans for a while, you’ll save yourself more than £400 by picking up Dune’s designer dupe.

Buy now

Looking for a pair of the sold out leopard print Birkenstocks? M&S have this stellar alternative

Voucher Codes

Marella Cruise Deals
£200 off select holidays over £2000 with this TUI discount code
ASOS Discount Code
Save 25% on heatwave items - ASOS discount code 2022
Travelodge Discount Code
5% off bookings with this Travelodge discount code
The Body Shop Discount Code
20% off everything - The Body Shop discount code
Cult Beauty Discount Code
Get 15% off all £25+ orders with this Cult Beauty discount code
The Perfume Shop Discount Code
15% off fragrances & gift sets for VIP Rewards Members at The Perfume Shop

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in