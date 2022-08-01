Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Save up to £70 on the Google Nest video doorbell, Nest camera and other smart home bundles

Kit your home out with security tech or kick back with a discount Chromecast at the Google Store sale

Steve Hogarty
Monday 01 August 2022 14:32
<p>There’s up to £70 off Google’s complete security setup </p>

There’s up to £70 off Google’s complete security setup

(The Independent)

Planning on turning your dumb house into a smart home? Well now’s your chance. Right now Google is discounting a range of its smart home and security products, including the Nest video doorbell, Nest speaker combo packs and Nest display hubs.

The biggest discount is an £70 saving on a complete security package (was £578.98, now £508.98, Google.com), which includes the battery-powered Nest doorbell, two Nest security cameras and the Nest hub max, a smart speaker equipped with a touchscreen display that can be used as a video intercom for your front door.

There are similar savings to be had on smaller security packages that bundle the Nest hub with just the Nest video doorbell (was £269.98, now £239.98, Google.com) or a single Nest security camera (was £269.98, now £239.98, Google.com), giving you plenty of options to surround your home with as much of Google’s surveillance tech as you need.

If you’re less concerned about what’s happening outside your house than inside it, we’ve also found a £40 discount on the Nest thermostat E 2-pack (was £398, now £358, Google.com), which lets you control your heating remotely and uses machine learning smarts to warm your home intelligently and save you money on energy bills.

Don’t expect to see any discounts on the already cheap Google Pixel 6a (£399, Google.com). The new phone launched last week and was described in our Pixel 6a review as “dialling back some of the most premium hardware features of the more expensive models, while cramming in all of the clever Google software features that make Pixel phones worth shouting about.”

Read more:

You can shop the full range of offers on the Google Store, or keep reading to find out more about some of our favourite deals.

Google Nest doorbell (battery): Was £179.99, now £149.99, Google.com

(Google)

The Google Nest doorbell allows you to answer your front door or just take a look at what’s happening outside the house 24/7 using your phone, and wherever you are in the world. With two way communication you can speak to whoever’s on your doorstep or reply with a pre-set message (like “leave the package behind the bin, please”).

We were impressed in our Nest doorbell (wired) review. “As well as keeping you on top of deliveries, smart doorbells also act as security cameras to help deter burglars and any other sketchy business unfolding on your doorstep. They can send notifications when they detect motion, can alert you when a package is delivered or collected, and even be trained to recognise familiar faces so that you get a heads up when your family and friends arrive.”

Buy now

Google Nest audio two-pack: Was £179.98, now £139.98, Google.com

(Google)

Google Nest audio is a stylish looking smart speaker with a low-profile fabric grille and a rounded, pill-shape design that fits into any part of the home. Packing a lot of woofy bass for a small speaker, the Google Nest audio sounds great. It’s voice-activated and can be paired with other speakers to produce multi-room music or surround sound. We’ve got one perched on either bedside table for immersive bedtime tunes, and so can recommend this £40 discount on a two-pack.

Buy now

Chromecast with Google TV + Stadia controller: Was £118.99, now £89.99, Google.com

(Google)

Chromecast with Google TV is included in our round-up of the best streaming devices, where we describe it as “a seamless streaming device built around a smartly designed interface.” For a limited time, shoppers can now grab the dongle with a Stadia controller and one month access to Stadia pro, Google’s videogames platform. Combined with the Chromecast, it unlocks access to hundreds of AAA games on demand, all without the need for a console or PC.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on smart home gadgets and other tech offers, try the links below:

Looking for top-rated audio gear? Read our full review of the WH-100XM5 headphones

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in