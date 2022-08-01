Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Planning on turning your dumb house into a smart home? Well now’s your chance. Right now Google is discounting a range of its smart home and security products, including the Nest video doorbell, Nest speaker combo packs and Nest display hubs.

The biggest discount is an £70 saving on a complete security package (was £578.98, now £508.98, Google.com), which includes the battery-powered Nest doorbell, two Nest security cameras and the Nest hub max, a smart speaker equipped with a touchscreen display that can be used as a video intercom for your front door.

There are similar savings to be had on smaller security packages that bundle the Nest hub with just the Nest video doorbell (was £269.98, now £239.98, Google.com) or a single Nest security camera (was £269.98, now £239.98, Google.com), giving you plenty of options to surround your home with as much of Google’s surveillance tech as you need.

If you’re less concerned about what’s happening outside your house than inside it, we’ve also found a £40 discount on the Nest thermostat E 2-pack (was £398, now £358, Google.com), which lets you control your heating remotely and uses machine learning smarts to warm your home intelligently and save you money on energy bills.

Don’t expect to see any discounts on the already cheap Google Pixel 6a (£399, Google.com). The new phone launched last week and was described in our Pixel 6a review as “dialling back some of the most premium hardware features of the more expensive models, while cramming in all of the clever Google software features that make Pixel phones worth shouting about.”

You can shop the full range of offers on the Google Store, or keep reading to find out more about some of our favourite deals.

Google Nest doorbell (battery): Was £179.99, now £149.99, Google.com

(Google)

The Google Nest doorbell allows you to answer your front door or just take a look at what’s happening outside the house 24/7 using your phone, and wherever you are in the world. With two way communication you can speak to whoever’s on your doorstep or reply with a pre-set message (like “leave the package behind the bin, please”).

We were impressed in our Nest doorbell (wired) review. “As well as keeping you on top of deliveries, smart doorbells also act as security cameras to help deter burglars and any other sketchy business unfolding on your doorstep. They can send notifications when they detect motion, can alert you when a package is delivered or collected, and even be trained to recognise familiar faces so that you get a heads up when your family and friends arrive.”

Google Nest audio two-pack: Was £179.98, now £139.98, Google.com

(Google)

Google Nest audio is a stylish looking smart speaker with a low-profile fabric grille and a rounded, pill-shape design that fits into any part of the home. Packing a lot of woofy bass for a small speaker, the Google Nest audio sounds great. It’s voice-activated and can be paired with other speakers to produce multi-room music or surround sound. We’ve got one perched on either bedside table for immersive bedtime tunes, and so can recommend this £40 discount on a two-pack.

Chromecast with Google TV + Stadia controller: Was £118.99, now £89.99, Google.com

(Google)

Chromecast with Google TV is included in our round-up of the best streaming devices, where we describe it as “a seamless streaming device built around a smartly designed interface.” For a limited time, shoppers can now grab the dongle with a Stadia controller and one month access to Stadia pro, Google’s videogames platform. Combined with the Chromecast, it unlocks access to hundreds of AAA games on demand, all without the need for a console or PC.

