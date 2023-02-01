Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Samsung has just announced its new lineup of flagship phones for 2023. After weeks of rumours, the Galaxy S23, S23 Plus and S23 Ultra were officially unveiled at the company’s Unpacked event on 1 February.

The fresh-faced Galaxy S23 series arrives in stores and online from 17 February in the UK. From today (1 February) until then, pre-orders for all three phones are available directly from Samsung.

So, what’s new this year? The S23 Ultra – now the largest and most powerful phone Samsung makes – is getting the biggest upgrade of the three. It features a new 200MP camera sensor with pixel-binning tech, enabling it to take much higher-quality photographs when zoomed in and in low-light conditions.

Otherwise, there are just a few minor upgrades to the lineup, which we’ll get into below. All three phones come in four new colours: green, lavender, cream and black. Exclusively available to those who pre-order will be four additional colours: graphite, red, lime and sky blue.

Right now, the best place to pre-order the Galaxy S23, S23 Plus and S23 Ultra is directly from Samsung, but we’ll be adding more SIM-only and contract deals as they appear. Our full review will appear once we’ve had more time with the device.

Samsung Galaxy S23: From £849, Samsung.com

(Samsung)

On the outside, the biggest changes have been made to the design of the camera arrays on the back of the S23 and S23 Plus. Both of the smaller phones drop the corner-bump in favour of three ringed lenses, giving the rear of the phone a less cluttered appearance and bringing them in line with the design of the Ultra.

The S23 Ultra continues to look to carry the torch for the now-retired Galaxy Note range. The curved display and squared-off corners are back, and the S-Pen stylus is secured in a hidey-hole on the device’s bottom edge. The smaller S23 and S23 Plus phones get more rounded edges.

And there’s good news for Samsung fans in the UK. Unlike in previous years, the Galaxy S series will use the same Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor across the globe, which offers slightly improved performance over the Exynos chips Samsung had been using in Europe.

Samsung is offering free extra on-board storage to anyone who pre-orders the Galaxy S23 before 17 February, meaning you get twice the capacity for the same price.

That’s an effective discount of £150 on the 512GB S23 Ultra, £100 on the 512GB Galaxy S23 Plus, and £50 on the 512GB Galaxy S23. The offer doesn’t apply to the 1TB version of the S23 Ultra, which costs £1,599.

How much will the Samsung Galaxy S23 cost?

The S23 starts at £849 for the 8GB+128GB model

The S23 Plus starts at £1,049 for the 8GB + 256GB model

The S23 Ultra starts at £1,249 for the 8GB + 256GB model

All three phones are more expensive than their S22 counterparts, owing to increased production costs and the pressures of global inflation. Compared with last year’s phones at launch, the Galaxy S23 is £80 more expensive, while the S23 Plus and S23 Ultra are both £100 more expensive.

Samsung Galaxy S23 release date

All three phones will launch in the UK on 17 February, when they’ll be available to buy in store and online.

Announced on 1 February at the annual Samsung Unpacked event, the S23, S23 Plus and S23 Ultra are available to pre-order in the weeks running up to their official release date.

Galaxy S23, S23 Plus and S23 Ultra specs comparison

Trying to wrap your head around the differences between the S23, S23 Plus and S23 Ultra? Here are the official specifications from Samsung.

S23 Ultra S23 Plus S23 Display 6.8in, QHD+, 120Hz 6.6in, FHD+, 120Hz 6.1in FHD+, 120Hz Dimensions 78.1mm x 163.4mm x 8.9mm 76.2mm x 157.8mm x 7.6mm 70.9mm x 146.3mm x 7.6mm Weight 234g 196g 168g Selfie camera 12MP 12MP 12MP Ultra-wide camera 12MP 12MP 12MP Wide camera 200MP 50MP 50MP Telephoto 2x 10MP 10MP 10MP Optical zoom 10x 3x 3x Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Memory 8GB, 12GB 8GB 8GB Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB 256GB, 512GB 128GB, 256GB, 512GB Battery 5,000mAh 4,700mAh 3,900mAh 5G Yes Yes Yes S-Pen stylus Yes No No Water-resistance IP68 IP68 IP68

Tariff comparison

