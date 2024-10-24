Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.



Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

It’s almost time to dust off your controllers, the next instalment in the Call of Duty franchise is almost upon us. Tomorrow (25 October), Black Ops 6 will launch in the UK, and fans are already racing to pre-load the game.

Developed by Treyarch in partnership with Raven, the game will be available on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and PC, and for the first time, it will launch on Xbox Game Pass at the exact same time as other platforms.

The spy action thriller is set in the early 1990s, with the campaign mode seeing you forced to take on a shadowy force who’s infiltrated the US government, branding you a traitor. Classic Prestige and, zombie mode and theatre mode are all making a return, and multiplayer mode will include 16 new maps, including 12 core 6v6 maps and four strike maps.

Set after the campaign, the maps will all have their own unique storyline. The newest mode to Call of Duty is Kill Order, a 6v6 respawn mode that requires players to eliminate high-value targets, all with their own value.

One of the most exciting Call of Duty launches, Black Ops 6 will introduce new game mechanics like Omnimovement, which will let you sprint and slide in any direction. Launching tomorrow, here’s how you can buy the different editions of the game on every platform at the best price.

When can you play Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 in the UK?

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 - Global Launch Gameplay Trailer

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 has a staggered release, depending on where you live and what platform you’re using. If you’re a PC gamer, you’ll be able to start playing Black Ops 6 at 5am in the UK on both Steam and BattleNet.

If you’re playing on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S or Xbox One, the game will go live at midnight. For console gamers, the release time is the same wherever you live, which means those in New Zealand got access to the game first. Some eager beavers have reportedly been using a VPN to get access early.

Where to pre-order Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 in the UK

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 standard edition: From £53.99, Currys.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Xbox )

The cheapest deal on the standard edition Black Ops 6 game is at Currys. If you enter in the code “GHOST10” at checkout, you can secure the game for just £53.99. No bonuses with the standard edition of the game, you’ll need the Vault edition for any in-game bonuses.

Amazon has the next best deal on the standard edition of the game, and if you’re an Xbox gamer and don’t mind a digital copy, then you’ll want to head to CD Keys for the cheapest deals.

PS5/PS4:

Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One:

PC:

‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 6’ vault edition: From £65.99, Cdkeys.com

open image in gallery ( Xbox )

If you want a head start on your friends, then you’ll want the vault edition of the game. As well as the standard game, the vault edition comes with a bunch of in-game bonuses and upgrades. You get a Hunters vs. Hunted Operator Pack (4 Operator Skins: Adler, Park, Brutus and Klaus), Mastercraft Collection (5 Mastercraft Weapons), BlackCell (1 Season) - (Includes: Battle Pass, 20 Tier Skips, 1,100 CP and more and GobbleGum Pack for Zombies (12 GobbleGums of high rarities).

There aren’t any deals on the PS5/PS4 vault edition because it’s only sold via the PlayStation Store, but you can find discounts on the Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One vault editions from CD Keys. And remember, you can also get the game with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which might work out cheaper.

PS5/PS4:

Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One:

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate:

PC:

Voucher codes

For the latest offers on games, consoles and more, try the links below:

Looking to upgrade your machine? Read our round-up of the best games consoles