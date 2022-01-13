If you’ve been lucky enough to secure an Xbox series X or an Xbox series S, one of the best services available for the consoles is Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. Think of it like a Netflix subscription for all of your favourite games. With a membership, you can access over 100 of the biggest titles, from Halo Infinite to Forza Horizon 5.

You also get Xbox Live Gold, which is essential if you were hoping to play with your friends online, as well as an EA Play membership, which gives you access to more rewards, trials and exclusive discounts.

A month of membership costs £10.99 and can be purchased from Amazon, Argos, Very and Currys. It’s great value for the services on offer considering an Xbox Live Gold membership is £7.99 a month on its own.

But if you’re looking for an even better deal, and happen to be in the market for a new internet plan, EE might have the ideal offer just for you.

Customers who choose one of their new fibre max plans can receive up to 12 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate as well as unlimited mobile gaming data for EE mobile customers.

EE full fibre max 500 with 6 months’ Xbox Game Pass Ultimate: £44.50 per month, Ee.co.uk

(EE)

EE is offering new customers six months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate worth £65.94 if they sign up for a two-month contract at £45.50 per month. The full fibre max 500 plan promises download speeds of up to 500Mb/s.

For existing EE mobile customers, this goes down to £40 per month and they will also get a free 20GB mobile data boost. The zero-rated gaming data also means that you’ll be able to game on the go without worrying about eating through your data plan while playing Pokémon Go, Fifa Mobile or watching streams on Twitch.

After the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate offer has been redeemed, users will then have to pay £10 a month in order to keep using the service.

Buy now

EE full fibre max 900 with 12 months’ Xbox Game Pass Ultimate: £55 per month, Ee.co.uk

(Xbox)

For anyone looking for faster download speeds and who wants to make the most of the free Game Pass offer, the full fibre max 900 plan is now £55 per month for new customers and £49 per month for existing customers. If the name wasn’t a giveaway, this larger plan promises customers download speeds of up to 900Mb/s.

The 12 months of free Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is worth £131.88 and with the inclusion of free data for existing EE customers, this brings the total amount saved up to £252.

There is also an option to add Apple TV with 4K streaming to the plan at a cost of £64 per month for a 24-month contract.

This package also offers zero-rated gaming data, so mobile play won’t eat into your allowance.

Buy now

