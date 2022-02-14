With Gran Turismo 7 right around the corner, Playstation is marking the occasion with new trailers, teasers, track announcements and cars.

After seeing delays, a new release date of 4 March 2022 has been confirmed exclusively for Playstation consoles.

The Gran Turismo series has been around since 1997, which also means that it will mark its 25th anniversary in 2022. Special editions have been made available for pre-order and include a suite of exclusive digital content.

There will be over 400 drivable cars available from launch day, as well as over 90 track routes across the globe to race on, with favourites such as Deep Forest Raceway making a return.

To learn more about the best pre-order deals for Gran Turismo 7, keep reading.

How to pre-order GT7

Gran Turismo 7 will retail for £69.99 on PS5 consoles or £59.99 on PS4.

There is also a deluxe edition available (£89.99, Playstation.com) which includes PS4/PS5 entitlement to the game, a special Toyota GR Yaris (in-game, not a real one), in-game credit to purchase more cars and the official soundtrack.

It’s available to pre-order from PlayStation (£69.99, Playstation.com), Amazon (£69.99, Amazon.co.uk), Argos (£69.99, Argos.co.uk), Very (£69.99, Very.co.uk) and Game (£69.99, Game.co.uk).

Smyths Toys (£54.99, Smythstoys.com) has a PS4 version of the game available for a fiver less than the RRP which includes the following digital contents:

100,000 CR (in-game credit)

Mazda RX-Vision GT3 concept stealth model

Porsche 917 living legend

Toyota Supra GT500 ‘97 (Castrol Tom’s)

We’ve also seen a deal from Base (£60.85, Base.com) that offers a discount on the PS5 version of the game with the same digital contents listed above.

It’s worth noting that anyone hoping to upgrade the PS4 version to PS5 will have to pay £10 in order to do so, so make sure you’re buying the version that is right for you.

