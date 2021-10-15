✕ Close Roki (PS5 Announcement Trailer)

The PS5 launched almost a whole year ago, in November 2020, but supply problems and a global semiconductor shortage have caused the production of Sony’s new game console to slow to a crawl. New stock is still very difficult to find, and when it does appear the PS5 sells out almost immediately.

September was a mixed bag when it came to PS5 restocks, but was still much better than June and July. Although not a patch on the sunlit uplands of August, we still saw some hefty drops last month at Very, BT, EE, Argos, Amazon, Smyths Toys and Game. We had 10 drops to end the month of September. The question now, is, will October be as good? The news doesn’t look great so far. This month, we’ve only seen online restocks from AO.com, BT, and ShopTo, with Game joining the gang on Tuesday this week, plus an in-store drop at Smyths Toys.

But don’t lose hope. If you’re still on the lookout for a PS5, you’ve come to the right place. Our liveblog is on hand to give you the latest insight on Playstation 5 restocks from all major UK retailers, both online and in-store, as well as providing details on rumoured releases, the latest PS5 games and accessories to snap up.

Read more:

Check stock from UK PS5 retailers below:

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.