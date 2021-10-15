The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
PS5 stock UK – live: Restock updates from Argos, John Lewis, Game and more
Follow live for the latest restock updates from Amazon, Smyths Toys, Argos and more
The PS5 launched almost a whole year ago, in November 2020, but supply problems and a global semiconductor shortage have caused the production of Sony’s new game console to slow to a crawl. New stock is still very difficult to find, and when it does appear the PS5 sells out almost immediately.
September was a mixed bag when it came to PS5 restocks, but was still much better than June and July. Although not a patch on the sunlit uplands of August, we still saw some hefty drops last month at Very, BT, EE, Argos, Amazon, Smyths Toys and Game. We had 10 drops to end the month of September. The question now, is, will October be as good? The news doesn’t look great so far. This month, we’ve only seen online restocks from AO.com, BT, and ShopTo, with Game joining the gang on Tuesday this week, plus an in-store drop at Smyths Toys.
But don’t lose hope. If you’re still on the lookout for a PS5, you’ve come to the right place. Our liveblog is on hand to give you the latest insight on Playstation 5 restocks from all major UK retailers, both online and in-store, as well as providing details on rumoured releases, the latest PS5 games and accessories to snap up.
Read more:
Check stock from UK PS5 retailers below:
How big is the PS5?
The PS5 is huge. Not just in terms of popularity and performance, but literally – it’s a really big game console. So big you might find it doesn’t actually fit under the TV, or wherever your current console is located. To check you’ve got the space, and to give you something practical to do while we all wait for the next restock, here are those crucial measurements for the PS5 disc edition and slightly slimmer PS5 digital edition:
PS5 disc edition: 390 x 104 x 260mm
PS5 digital edition: 390 x 92 x 260mm
And if the weight of the console matters to you, the disc edition is a hefty 4.5kg and the digital edition, which lacks a disc drive, is 3.9kg.
Smyths Toys is fulfilling 5 October pre-orders
If you pre-ordered a PS5 in-store at Smyths Toys on 5 October, then we have good news for you! According to the PS5 Stock UK Twitter account, those pre-orders are now being fulfilled. If you ordered a PS5 at Smyths on 5 October, you should be contacted by the retailer starting today (and including over the weekend). You will be contacted via both text and email, and informed about how to pay for and collect your console. Congratulations if this is you!
Will Very have a PS5 restock soon?
Very is one of the retailers we expect to see a PS5 restock from soon. The website currently states how PS5 stock is “coming soon”. Very usually has fresh PS5 stock every two to three weeks, and the last restock was on 14 September, so a console drop from the retailer is somewhat overdue. Very tends to release new PS5 stock on Tuesdays, so keep an eye on the retailer early next week.
John Lewis & Partners could have a PS5 restock today
We could see a PS5 restock from John Lewis & Partners today. Yes, really! But if it does happen it’ll likely only be a small one. This is according to the folks over at the PS5 Stock UK Twitter account, who claimed earlier this month that John Lewis will have a restock today, 15 October.
But if it does happen, securing a console might be a struggle. It is claimed that fewer than 700 disc editions and 300 digital editions will make up this restock, so expect John Lewis to sell out again very quickly.
What’s the difference between the two models of PS5?
Sony makes two versions of the PS5. Both have the same processing power and storage. They also look almost identical, save for the fact the PS5 digital edition doesn’t have a disc drive. This means all games have to be downloaded and stored on the console, instead of played from a disc.
The PS5 digital edition is more expensive (£359 compared to £449) and slightly wider, owing to it having a disc drive. As well as games, this can also be used to play DVDs, Blu-rays and Ultra HD Blu-rays. For watching movies on the digital edition you’ll have to stream or download them instead.
Sign up to the IndyBest newsletter
Have we helped you get a PS5? Are you now keen for more shopping insights? Then we suggest you sign up to the free IndyBest newsletter, where you can access the best deals and round-ups of the week’s most popular products, as chosen by IndyBest experts.
Landing in your inbox every Friday morning, the handy digest features items from our tried and tested reviews by pros in the field, helping you make the most informed choice when it comes to spending your hard-earned cash.
Get the IndyBest newsletter and access to all of The Independent’s other newsletters now. We’re sure you won’t regret it.
What PS5 deals to expect this Black Friday
With it already being mid-October, the Black Friday shopping bonanza isn’t that far away. For 2021 it takes place on 26 November, but retailers love to jump the gun and we wouldn’t be surprised if some Black Friday sales begin a week, a fortnight or even a whole month early.
The PS5’s continued rarity means we don’t expect that many deals to crop up for the console itself. However, retailers could well knock money off games, accessories, digital services and console bundles for Black Friday.
Black Friday gaming deals will likely be available from specialists like Game and ShopTo, as well as general retailers like Amazon, Very, Argos, Currys and more.
How to get a PS5 voucher code from BT
BT is giving its customers a helping hand when it comes to securing a PS5. Instead of simply opening the virtual doors and dealing with a stampede like other retailers, BT sends out unique voucher codes to its customers.
If you are a BT TV customer, for example, or subscribe to BT Sport, you can apply to receive a PS5 voucher code. These are then emailed out sporadically and can be used to access a PS5 next time the BT store has stock available. You still have to pay the regular price, but this system is a neat way of rewarding BT customers and giving them a better chance of securing a console.
BT last had a PS5 restock on 4 October, which was exclusive to BT Broadband customers. Before that, the company had three restocks open to all customers on 6, 13 and 27 September.
IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.