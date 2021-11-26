The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
PS5 UK stock - live: Game restock could drop after Black Friday – what to know
Follow live for the latest restock updates from Argos, Very, John Lewis and more
It is now over a year since Sony’s latest games console, the Playstation 5, first arrived in the UK in November 2020. But supply problems and a worldwide chip shortage sparked by the pandemic have caused production to slow. New stock is still tricky to find, and when it does appear the PS5 sells out quickly.
November started slowly, with PS5 restocks only appearing at John Lewis & Partners, Game and ShopTo during the first week of the month.
Follow live: The best Black Friday deals to shop now
The situation has since improved though, and we have seen recent restocks at Very, AO, Argos, Asda and Littlewoods, plus a drop at Sony’s new PS Direct online store. There have also been several more restocks at Game.
We just hope this momentum can continue this Black Friday and as we head towards Cyber Monday and the Christmas shopping season.
If you’re still on the lookout for a PS5, you’ve come to the right place. Our liveblog is on hand to give you the latest insight on Playstation 5 restocks from all major UK retailers, both online and in-store, as well as providing details on rumoured releases, plus the latest PS5 games and accessories to snap up.
Read more:
Check stock from UK PS5 retailers below:
The best PS5 games for your new console
Congrats to anyone who has managed to lay their hands on a PS5 so far. If you have managed, you’re probably going to need some new games to go with it.
Handily, we’ve got a round-up of the best PS5 games for you to peruse.
In the bestselling Spider-Man: Miles Morales game (£44.99, Currys.co.uk), Peter Parker is replaced by his awkward teenage protégé, Miles Morales.
A next-generation spin-off, Spider-Man: Miles Morales refines the original’s formula,” our reviewer said. “This is a streamlined adventure with a more focused story, far less busy work and an endearingly clumsy protagonist still getting to grips with his powers.”
Meanwhile, Demon’s Souls (£57.99, Currys.co.uk) on PS5 is a showcase of what the new console is capable of.
“The oppressive gothic architecture, yawning arches and festering dungeons of this cult classic look spectacular on the new hardware, while remaining faultlessly faithful to the aesthetic and vibe of the original game,” our tester said.
The best gaming deals for Black Friday 2021
Retailers have been cutting prices well in advance of today on all manner of stock. As ever, technology and gaming are hot topics, with discounts to be found on consoles, games, accessories and more. The IndyBest team will be with you every step of the way, highlighting the best deals from across the web.
Gaming deals this Black Friday are up for grabs far and wide, from specialists like Game and ShopTo, as well as general retailers like Amazon, Very, Argos, Currys and more. We can’t promise discounts on the still-tricky-to-find Xbox series X and PlayStation 5, nor the Nintendo Switch OLED – which we have recently reviewed - but you can definitely expect to see money off games, accessories, other consoles and digital services.
The best tech deals for Black Friday 2021
Black Friday is finally here and, while it’s a little quiet on restock front just now, the IndyBest team will be here to help keep you updated on all of the day’s best tech deals.
Good morning PS5 hunters!
Hello and welcome to Black Friday’s PlayStation 5 stock tracking liveblog!
Today we’re tracking every UK retailer at once for any sign of the elusive console, bringing the news as it happens.
Stick with us to be the first to know when the console drops. Ready? Let’s go.
IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.