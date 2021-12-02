✕ Close Dauntless (PS5 Launch Trailer)

UPDATE: The PS5 is in stock at Smyths Toys stores nationwide now, and is set to drop at PlayStation Direct this morning. Read on for more information.

It has now been over a year since Sony’s latest console, the PlayStation 5 (PS5), first arrived in the UK. But supply problems and a worldwide semiconductor shortage sparked by the coronavirus pandemic have caused the production of the device to slow to a crawl. New stock is still tricky to find and, when it does appear, the PS5 sells out quickly, both online and in-store.

November was an incredibly slow month for PS5 restocks, with the console only appearing at John Lewis & Partners, Game and ShopTo during the first week of the month.

The situation improved though, and we saw restocks at Very, AO, Argos, Asda, Littlewoods, PS Direct and Game. Let’s just hope the momentum continues now that we are in December and edging towards Christmas.

If you’re still on the lookout for a PS5, you’ve come to the right place. Our liveblog is on hand to give you the latest insight on restocks from all major UK retailers, both online and in-store, as well as providing details on rumoured releases, plus the latest PS5 games and accessories to snap up.

PS5 stock updates UK Who could restock the PS5 today?

Smyths Toys has PS5 stock in stores nationwide this morning Show latest update 1638434091 Smyths Toys has PS5 stock in stores nationwide this morning Some of you may have already caught wind of this bit of news from the folks over at @PS5StockAlertUK, but Smyths Toys is set to have an in-store restock this morning If you’re not already queuing up outside your local Smyths Toys, we’d get in line immediately! Last time there was an in-store restock, we saw queues of over 20 people. Opening times vary, so some stores might start taking pre-orders at 10am, others at 9am. And just a reminder – Smyths Toys won’t be updating its PS5 listing page with stock availability, so your local store will say that it’s out of stock, when the console will actually be available in-store. Alex Lee 2 December 2021 08:34 1638433200 Who could restock the PS5 today? Gooooooood morning PS5 hunters! Is everyone ready? Because it’s going to be a good, good day for PS5 restocks! Smyths Toys is set to have an in-store restock this morning, and PlayStation Direct has sent out a batch of exclusive invitations to a handful of lucky PSN subscribers, allowing them to buy the console – you’ll still be able to buy it if you didn’t receive one though. We’ll be providing more details on both of these drops throughout the morning. Stick around and let’s get you a PS5. Alex Lee 2 December 2021 08:20 Newer 1 / 1 Older

