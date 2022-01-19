The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Xbox series x stock - live: Where to get Microsoft’s console in the UK today
Follow along for instant stock tracking news from Smyths, Amazon, Game and more
Update: The Xbox series X is in stock for customers at EE. Read on for more details.
The Xbox series X is more than a year old, but global supply chain issues triggered by a shortage of component parts has left Microsoft’s next-generation console out of stock consistently since launch.
As last year drew to a close UK retailers released thousands of stockpiled consoles to meet consumer demand, with the likes of Very, Smyths Toys, Game, Argos, Asda and Amazon selling the Xbox series X in droves. But January has been a drier affair so far, with just a handful of retailers receiving additional stock.
When it does appear, the Xbox series X sells out in minutes as customers snap up the available units as soon as they arrive. That’s why we launched our Xbox stock tracking liveblog, where we track every UK retailer at once to bring you live stock alerts as they happen.
We’ll also bring you tips and advice for beating the crowds to bag an Xbox series X, including which sites to pay attention to, where the Xbox might be restocked next, and how to register your interest for new consoles before they go on sale.
Which UK retailers stock the Xbox series X?
- Microsoft Store: Out of stock
- Box: Out of stock
- Amazon: Out of stock
- Game: Out of stock
- Smyths Toys: Out of stock
- Currys: Out of stock
- John Lewis & Partners: Out of stock
- Argos: Out of stock
- Asda: Xbox All Access available
- AO: Out of stock
- Shopto: Out of stock
- Very: Out of stock
- BT: Out of stock
- EE: In stock
- Ebuyer: Out of stock
- Simplygames: Out of stock
Can you buy an Xbox series X at Game right now?
The Xbox series X is currently sold out at Game. The retailer did have limited stock available late last week, which suggests it could have more Xbox consoles on the way this week.
Game’s approach to restocking is hectic, with lots of repeated drops in quick succession, and dozens of very similar bundles to choose from, so we’re keeping a close eye on the site this week.
Does Smyths Toys have Xbox All Access?
The Xbox series X product page over at Smyths Toys proudly claims to have the console in stock via Xbox All Access, the pay as you go alternative to shelling out full price for the Xbox series X.
Where is the Xbox series X in stock?
It’s possible to apply to the Xbox All Access programme at Asda this morning, though we’ve heard reports that shoppers are completing registration only to find there’s no console waiting for them at the end of the process.
The pay monthly scheme lets you spread the cost of the console over two years. There’s no up front payment, instead you pay £28.99 per month and you get two years of Game Pass Ultimate (worth £10.99 per month) included. Game Pass is a Netflix-style games-on-demand service giving you access to a library of over 100 games.
It’s good value, especially considering how expensive new games are, so we can recommend grabbing a console this way if you can.
Xbox series X stock available for EE customers
EE is offering the Xbox series X as an add-on to new and existing phone contracts. The offer has been available all week.
Bundling the Xbox series X with your phone plan costs £31 per month for 24 months, with a £10 upfront payment, and includes two years of Game Pass Ultimate, the Netflix-style games on demand service.
It’s basically the Xbox All Access deal, though a little more expensive. Xbox All Access has no upfront fee and costs £28.99 per month.
Follow along for live Xbox stock alerts
Good morning Xbox hunters!
Welcome to Wednesday’s stock tracking liveblog, where we’ll be scouring the internet for any sign of the Xbox series X in stock. By tracking every UK retailer at once, we can alert you to stock the instant it appears, giving you the best chance of bagging Microsoft’s latest console.
Let’s go.
Xbox stock trackers, signing off
Well, that’s all from us for today. We hope you’ve managed to pick up an Xbox series X at Very while stock lasted, or that you’ve at least added one to your EE phone contract.
If you’re not an EE customer, and you’re feeling sad that Microsoft’s latest console slipped through your fingers yet again, don’t worry. We’ll be resuming the search tomorrow morning, so join us then to be in with the best chance of finding the Xbox in stock.
The Xbox series X is still in stock at Very
The Xbox series X is selling out at Very, with only the £504.98 Forza Horizon 5 bundle left available.
What is Xbox All Access?
With all this talk of buying an Xbox series X by paying monthly, you’ll no doubt be wondering – what is this Xbox All Access thing, anyway? Well, gather round and let us explain.
An alternative to paying full price for the console, Xbox All Access lets you spread the cost of the console over two years. It costs £28.99 per month and includes 24 months of Game Pass Ultimate, the Netflix-style games on demand service that usually costs £10.99 when purchased separately.
That’s £713 worth of stuff for £696, so represents good value for anyone hunting for an Xbox series X.
