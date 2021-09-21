The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Xbox series X stock UK - live: Today’s restock news from Smyths Toys, Argos, Currys and more
We’re bringing you live Xbox restock alerts from Amazon, Very and more
Despite launching almost a year ago, the Xbox series X has been consistently sold out around the world. The ongoing shortage of processors, coupled with a gummed up global supply chain, has slowed production of the new console and left shoppers wondering where to buy the new Xbox in the UK.
The cheaper Xbox series S is easier to find online, but the more advanced Xbox series X sells out within seconds of new stock appearing. Knowing when and where the Xbox will be restocked next is key to getting hold of one.
To give you the best chance of finding the Xbox series X, our stock tracking liveblog will update you with the latest stock drops as soon as they happen, as well as any news on predicted restock dates and milestone events.
Read more:
Check stock from UK Xbox series X retailers below:
Which retailers have had Xbox stock this week?
There have been a couple of Xbox series X restocks this week. Both AO and Amazon had stock yesterday, 20 September, but the former bundled the console with expensive accessories, pushing the price up and putting off some buyers. This is a technique we suspect AO is using to dissuade scalpers, as buying then having to sell the accessories takes time and eats into their profit margin.
As for Amazon, the restock came without warning and was snapped up quickly. Unlike Amazon’s recent PS5 restocks, the Xbox consoles offered this week were available to everyone and not just Amazon Prime members, causing them to sell out even more quickly.
Is the Xbox series X in stock anywhere?
The short answer, unfortunately, is no. Over 10 months after first going on sale, the Xbox series X console is still incredibly difficult to buy from any retailer. Some shops, like AO, Game and Amazon have small amounts of stock arrive every few weeks, or sometimes once a month. But there is rarely any warning about when these will drop, so stock sells out very quickly indeed.
Other retailers have really struggled to offer much stock at all. Argos and ShopTo haven’t had stock since August, while John Lewis, BT and Box haven’t sold any Xbox series X consoles since July.
Follow the liveblog for the latest Xbox stock alerts
Good morning, Xbox hunters!
Welcome to Tuesday’s Xbox series X stock tracking liveblog, where we’ll be scanning the retail horizon for available stock of Microsoft’s new console.
The Xbox shows up without warning and sells out in seconds. We’re here to bring you live stock updates as they happen to give you the best chance of grabbing one.
Xbox stock trackers, signing off
Well that’s all from us today.
While brief, this morning’s Amazon restock set the week off to a great start. The retailer’s first Xbox drop in almost two weeks lasted almost two minutes. Unlike the PS5 the console was available to anyone regardless of Prime membership status.
If you missed it, don’t worry. We’re expecting more Xbox stock to arrive later this week, so join us again tomorrow to be the first to know when Microsoft’s console rears its head again.
The best TVs for gaming on Xbox series X
To get the most out of the Xbox series X, you’ll need a 4K television.
A lot of next-gen games allow you to choose between a performance mode and a graphics mode. Performance mode dials down the graphics settings in favour of smoother framerates of 60fps or more, while the graphics mode enables higher resolutions and fancier visual effects at the expense of framerate.
If your TV only goes up to 1080p, you won’t be getting the most out of your new Xbox series X. To help you upgrade your set without breaking the bank, we’ve pulled together a list of the best 4K TV deals for entertainment, movies and gaming.
You can play Xbox games on your laptop
You don’t actually need an Xbox series X to play Xbox series X games, just a fast enough internet connection and a compatible streaming device.
Xbox Cloud Gaming streams games from Microsoft’s servers to your console, laptop or phone, via your internet browser or the Xbox app. How does cloud gaming work? Well it’s basically like being on a Zoom call with a game that you’re controlling, meaning you can jump into new games at the push of a button rather than waiting around for your download to finish.
Cloud gaming requires a membership to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (£32.99, Argos.co.uk), which unlocks on-demand access to more than 100 games. Thankfully, decent laptops are much easier to find than the Xbox series X. If you’re thinking of upgrading, check out our list of the best laptops in 2021.
The best Xbox series X games to play right now
Did you manage to grab an Xbox from Game last week? Well have a gander at our round-up of the best Xbox series X games to decide what to play first.
Both the Xbox series X and the PlayStation 5 have endured a slow launch, with the global pandemic putting the brakes on development of many new titles. You’ll notice that many of the best Xbox series X games are upgraded and remastered versions of Xbox One games, but there are some genuine next-gen experiences to be enjoyed already.
There are two ‘Halo Infinite’ Xbox controllers
There’s a standard, black Halo Infinite themed controller, which comes bundled with the new Halo Infinite themed Xbox series X and can’t be bought separately.
But there’s also a new elite controller (pictured above) themed around Master Chief’s iconic green armour. The elite controller launches 15 November – Halo Infinite’s intended release date before it slipped to 8 December – and can be pre-ordered from the Microsoft Store when stock is available.
Here are your basic Xbox series X controller options, setting aside the glut of other limited edition pads out there.
- Xbox wireless controller: From £49.99, Amazon.co.uk
- Xbox elite wireless controller series 2: £159.99, Argos.co.uk
- Xbox elite wireless controller series 2 - Halo Infinite limited edition: £179.99, Xbox.com
When did the Microsoft Store last have Xbox stock?
You’d think the official Xbox store would be the best place to find the Xbox series X in stock, but the retailer has to fight for the limited supply of consoles just like everybody else.
The store last had the Xbox series X in stock on 7 September, and before that on 25 August when it opened up pre-orders for the limited edition Halo Infinite Xbox bundle.
