Despite launching almost a year ago, the Xbox series X has been consistently sold out around the world. The ongoing shortage of processors, coupled with a gummed up global supply chain, has slowed production of the new console and left shoppers wondering where to buy the new Xbox in the UK.

The cheaper Xbox series S is easier to find online, but the more advanced Xbox series X sells out within seconds of new stock appearing. Knowing when and where the Xbox will be restocked next is key to getting hold of one.

To give you the best chance of finding the Xbox series X, our stock tracking liveblog will update you with the latest stock drops as soon as they happen, as well as any news on predicted restock dates and milestone events.

