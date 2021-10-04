The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Xbox series X stock – live: Very predicted to restock tomorrow – how to get a console
We’re bringing you Xbox news and live stock alerts from Smyths, Amazon, Currys and more
The Xbox series X is still impossible to find in stock online. Since it launched in November 2020, delays in the manufacturing process and a worldwide shortage of microchips have brought production of Microsoft’s next-generation console to a juddering halt.
While it’s easier to find the less advanced Xbox series S in stock, the more powerful Xbox series X sells out as quickly as new stock appears. Knowing when the Xbox will be restocked is key to grabbing one before everybody else does.
So, if you’re wondering where you can buy an Xbox series X in the UK today, or when the Xbox will be back in stock, our stock tracking liveblog is here to help. We’ll alert you to the latest stock drops as soon as they happen, as well as any news on predicted restock dates, new games and accessories, and milestone events.
Xbox stock trackers, signing off
That’s it from us, thank you for reading the Xbox stock tracking liveblog today!
Today we’ve had the first drop from BT since we started this blog five months ago. The telecoms and broadband provider has an allocation of Xbox consoles available for any BT customers who’d previously registered their interest in Microsoft’s next-gen machine.
If you’re a BT customer, or you know the person whose email address is associated with your BT account – your parents, your flatmate, your cat – the code to buy the Xbox series X should be sitting in their inbox right now. Only a few consoles are left, so by the time you read this the Xbox may already be sold out.
Missed it? Well just join us again tomorrow, when we’ll be resuming the hunt for Microsoft’s newest console all over again.
Until then, goodnight!
You can play Xbox games on your laptop
You can start playing a handful of Xbox series X games right now, assuming you’ve got a fast internet connection, Game Pass Ultimate and a laptop.
Xbox Cloud Gaming streams games from Microsoft’s servers to your console, laptop or phone, via your internet browser or the Xbox app.
You’ll need to be a member of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (£32.99, Argos.co.uk), a subscription service that unlocks on-demand access to more than 100 games.
Decent laptops are much easier to find in stock than the Xbox series X. If you’re thinking of upgrading, check out our list of the best laptops in 2021.
Check out some Black Friday 2021 tech deals
The Xbox series X shortage will last until 2022, and that’s an optimistic estimate, but it’s not just consoles that are hard to come by lately. Everything from laptops to smartphones is affected by production delays.
To give you the best chance of finding the cool tech you’re looking for, we launched our Black Friday tech deals guide early this year. You’ll find great deals on tech and gaming accessories from Amazon, John Lewis & Partners, Currys PC World, and Argos.
We’ll be adding new deals as they appear in the run up to the big shopping event, so check back for updates as Black Friday approaches.
The best Xbox series X games to play right now
So you’ve managed to find an Xbox series X in stock, and you’re still reading our stock tracking liveblog because it’s entertaining and informative in its own right?
That’s very kind of you. Why not take a look at some of the best Xbox series X games to play on your new machine.
Many of the best games to play on the Xbox series X right now are upgraded and remastered versions of Xbox One games. But already there are some unmissable next-gen exclusives to be enjoyed, such as the spectacular looking Microsoft Flight Simulator.
We’ve included some of the console’s most highly anticipated upcoming games too.
BT hasn’t sent out Xbox series X codes yet
Contrary to our earlier report, it seems that BT has not sent out voucher codes for its allocation of the Xbox series X yet. The broadband company dispensed PS5 codes for today’s PS5 drop, but while the Xbox series X console seems to now be in stock at the BT store, the codes needed to access it haven’t yet been released.
This could mean that BT customers still have time to register their interest with BT to get in on this imminent drop.
The Xbox is getting a 512GB hard drive
As reported by Windows Central, the Xbox series X could be getting a 512GB storage expansion card soon. That’s half the size of the existing 1TB storage expansion card (£198.99, Amazon.co.uk) – also made by hard drive manufacturer Seagate – and will presumably be around half the price too.
The Xbox series X comes with 1TB of internal storage built in. That’s plenty for now, but as games become more complex and installation sizes grow it won’t be long before you find yourself repeatedly running out of space. Microsoft Flight Simulator (£59.99, Very.co.uk) alone will gobble up 100GB of storage.
You can plug most external USB hard drives into the Xbox series X to store your games and data, but you can only run next-generation games from Seagate’s official SSD expansion card. This is because it offers the superfast read/write speeds required to run the latest games.
Here’s how to get an Xbox from BT
If you are a BT customer, you can apply to receive an Xbox series X voucher code, which enables you to purchase the console whenever BT receives stock.
This is to avoid website overloads and automated purchasing bots, which snap up all of the available stock before anyone else can get a look in.
The codes are emailed out quite rarely, and you still have to pay the full £449, but using one of these codes will give you an edge when trying to secure an Xbox series X.
BT has restocked the Xbox series X for its customers
BT has just sent out a new batch of codes for the Xbox series X to customers who previously registered their interest in purchasing the console.
This offer is exclusive to BT customers, and requires that you enter your code before you can check out.
Head to the BT Shop with your code if you’ve got one, or register your interest with BT here to be notified of future drops.
When will John Lewis & Partners restock the Xbox?
John Lewis & Partners has seemingly given up on trying to secure another allocation of the Xbox series X. The retailer hasn’t sold a single console since 12 July.
Mister Lewis habitually restocks products at 7am sharp, so by now we can safely assume that the historic department store won’t be selling any Xboxes today.
