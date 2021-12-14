More restocks are expected before Christmas (iStock/The Independent)

UPDATE: The Xbox series X is in stock at Smyths Toys via Xbox All Access. Read on for more information.

The Xbox series X launched in November last year, but despite becoming a runaway success it’s still almost impossible to find Microsoft’s next-generation console in stock anywhere in the UK. Whether you’re looking online or in-store, the new Xbox is seemingly nowhere to be found.

An ongoing shortage of semiconductors coupled with a snarled-up global supply chain have slowed the production to a crawl, leaving shoppers in the UK wondering where they can buy an Xbox.

The smaller and less powerful Xbox series S is much easier to find in stock, but the more advanced Xbox series X is more in demand and sells out within minutes of going on sale. Knowing when and where the new console will be restocked next is key to grabbing one before they’re all snapped up.

That’s why we launched our Xbox stock alerts liveblog, and if you’re wondering where to buy an Xbox series X in the UK today ahead of Christmas, we’re on hand to help. Below, we’ll update you with the latest live restock updates as soon as they happen, as well as any news on predicted restock dates, new games and accessories and milestone events.

