Xbox series X stock - live: Smyths restock is available in the UK now – how to get a console
We’re bringing you live stock updates to help you grab a console in time for Christmas
UPDATE: The Xbox series X is in stock at Smyths Toys via Xbox All Access. Read on for more information.
The Xbox series X launched in November last year, but despite becoming a runaway success it’s still almost impossible to find Microsoft’s next-generation console in stock anywhere in the UK. Whether you’re looking online or in-store, the new Xbox is seemingly nowhere to be found.
An ongoing shortage of semiconductors coupled with a snarled-up global supply chain have slowed the production to a crawl, leaving shoppers in the UK wondering where they can buy an Xbox.
The smaller and less powerful Xbox series S is much easier to find in stock, but the more advanced Xbox series X is more in demand and sells out within minutes of going on sale. Knowing when and where the new console will be restocked next is key to grabbing one before they’re all snapped up.
That’s why we launched our Xbox stock alerts liveblog, and if you’re wondering where to buy an Xbox series X in the UK today ahead of Christmas, we’re on hand to help. Below, we’ll update you with the latest live restock updates as soon as they happen, as well as any news on predicted restock dates, new games and accessories and milestone events.
Check stock from UK Xbox Series X retailers below:
What’s happening with Amazon’s Xbox series X stock?
Amazon was one of five retailers to have the Xbox series X in stock in November.
On 24 November, Amazon UK had a small drop of the Xbox series X (£449.99, Amazon.co.uk), which was quickly snapped up by stock hungry shoppers. The world’s largest online retailer is predicted to have new PS5 stock arriving soon, hopefully with more Xbox stock following not far behind.
If you can’t wait until then, Amazon currently has the less powerful Xbox series S in stock (£249, Amazon.co.uk).
What about Argos Xbox stock?
Argos could restock as early as this afternoon.
It’s been a week since the retailer had any stock of the Xbox series X, but the retailer has been ramping up the frequency of drops in recent months, making consoles available to click and collect from stores scattered all around the UK. That places Argos near the top of our list of retailers most likely to restock soon.
The best way to buy an Xbox series X from Argos is through the app and by adding the console to your wish list. You have better luck checking out by following the link on your wish list page rather than through the product page.
When is the Xbox series X back in stock at Currys?
For the first few months after the Xbox series X launched, Currys was one of the console’s most reliable stockists. Lately however, the electronics store hasn’t had two Xboxes to rub together, managing to squeeze out just one solitary restock so far in December and another in November.
Things are looking rosier for PS5 hunters, as Currys has just put a load of PlayStation bundles on sale. Head over to our PS5 stock alerts liveblog for more updates on that front.
The cheaper Xbox series S is currently in stock (£279, Currys.co.uk)
Xbox stock trackers, activate
Good morning Xbox hunters!
Welcome to Tuesday’s Xbox stock tracking liveblog, where we’ll be cruising around the web at the speed of hope in search of the elusive Xbox series X. It’s squeaky bum time for Christmas shoppers still hoping to get a console under the tree this year, but we’ve got your back. We’re tracking every UK retailer at once to bring you instant alerts when the Xbox appears in stock.
Right now, for example, Smyths Toys is selling the Xbox series X through the pay-as-you-go Xbox All Access programme. It includes a two year membership to Game Pass Ultimate, meaning you’ve got Netflix-style access to hundreds of the best Xbox games the moment you power the thing on. You need to pass a credit check with Klarna and pay £28.99 for 24 months, but there’s no interest charged and no deposit required.
Xbox stock trackers, signing off
We end the day just as we started it – the Xbox series X is available to buy via the pay-monthly Xbox All Access scheme at Smyths Toys. We’re also hearing reports that it’s possible to find consoles in certain Game, Argos and Smyths Toys stores on the high street, though these are harder to stumble across.
If you didn’t manage to pick one up today, and you’d rather not pay for an Xbox series X in monthly instalments, join us again tomorrow morning when we’ll be resuming the search. Until then, stay safe!
The new wired Xbox headset is now available in the UK
Earlier this year Microsoft updated its official wired headset (£54.99, Xbox.com).
The official headset is similar to the wireless model already available (£89.99, Argos.co.uk), but removes a few features such as on-ear audio mixing – adjusting the volume of voice chat and game audio – to bring the price down. Otherwise, it’s very similar to the wireless model, complete with a right earcup that rotates to adjust volume and a mute button on the back of the flexible microphone. Dolby Atmos, Windows Sonics and DTS:X are all supported, and it connects to your gamepad with a 3.5mm audio cable.
For more on gaming headsets, read The Independent’s eight best gaming headsets and 10 best wireless gaming headsets.
Differences between the Xbox series X and series S
The Xbox series X and Xbox series S both run the same next-generation games (as well as older Xbox games through backwards compatibility), but the cheaper Xbox series S has less processing power under the bonnet. This means graphics won’t look as detailed and performance may be a little slower.
For that reason, the Xbox series X is considered to be the “true” next-generation console here – but both consoles are excellent games machines. The Xbox series S has another big advantage in that it’s much easier to find in stock than the Xbox series X.
The Xbox series S costs £249 (Amazon.co.uk), which looks positively bargainous compared to the Xbox series X at £449.
How to check for in-store Xbox stock at Game
As well as visiting your local Game or giving them a call, you can check for Xbox series X stock on Twitter too. Each Game shop has a Twitter account, which they use fairly regularly to announce in-store restocks of Xbox and PS5 consoles. Helpfully, they also say when stock has run out to save you a wasted journey.
You can view the tweets of all Game branches on this Twitter list; keep an eye on it and you should see when an Xbox restock happens at your local store. Some let customers call up to reserve a console, while others insist that you can only reserve and purchase one in person.
The best VPN for Xbox series X
While we wait for the Xbox series X to come back in stock, let’s talk about everyone’s favourite topic: online data security.
The Xbox series X has excellent built-in security when playing games online, but there are a few reasons why you might want to install a VPN on an Xbox. If you use your Xbox to watch stream TV shows and movies, a VPN allows you to spoof your location and access content not normally available in your country.
To keep your Xbox series X at peak performance, you’ll want to make sure the VPN you choose is fast and responsive enough to avoid lag and dropouts playing online. To help you out, we’ve rounded up the best VPNs for torrenting, streaming and gaming.
