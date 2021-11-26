The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Xbox series X UK stock - live: Could Microsoft restock its console this Black Friday?
Follow along for live stock alerts, rumours, predictions and Xbox news from John Lewis, Argos, Very and more
Happy Black Friday, one and all! Yes, we know the sales have been going on for three weeks now already, but today is the big day itself and we’re in a celebratory mood. Hopefully this will encourage retailers to announce new Xbox series X stock...
Speaking of the Xbox series X, it’s now over a year old and has been breaking sales records all over the place these last 12 months, but despite its apparent success the Xbox series X is still almost impossible to find in stock anywhere in the UK, both online and in-store.
Bottlenecks in the manufacturing process as a result of a worldwide supply chain crisis and chip shortage have slowed the production of Microsoft’s next-generation console to a trickle, leaving shoppers in the UK wondering where to buy an Xbox.
Follow live: The best Black Friday deals to shop now
The smaller, less powerful and much cheaper Xbox series S is easier to find in stock, but the more advanced Xbox series X sells out within minutes of hitting the shelves. Knowing when and where the newest Xbox will be restocked next is key to grabbing one before they sell out again.
That’s why we launched our Xbox stock alerts liveblog. If you’re wondering where to buy an Xbox series X in the UK today, we’re here to help. Below, we’ll update you with the latest live restock updates as soon as they happen, as well as any news on predicted restock dates, new games and accessories and milestone events.
Read more:
Check stock from UK Xbox series X retailers below:
The best Xbox series X games to play right now
Have you managed to grab an Xbox already? Great work! Well, in the case, you might like to have a gander at our round-up of the best Xbox series X games to decide which one to play first.
Both the Xbox series X and the PlayStation 5 have endured a slow launch, with the global coronavirus pandemic putting the brakes on development of many new titles. You’ll notice that many of the best Xbox series X games are upgraded and remastered versions of Xbox One games, but there are some genuine next-gen experiences to be enjoyed already.
Wondering which to play next? Here’s Steve Hogarty list of the best Xbox series X games of 2021, from Forza Horizon 4 to Halo: The Master Chief Collection.
Managed to find the Xbox series X in stock? Here are the games you need to play
Wondering what to play next? Here’s our list of the best Xbox series X games of 2021, from Forza Horizon 4 to Halo: The Master Chief Collection
The best gaming deals for Black Friday 2021
Retailers have been cutting prices well in advance of today on all manner of stock. As ever, technology and gaming are hot topics, with discounts to be found on consoles, games, accessories and more. The IndyBest team will be with you every step of the way, highlighting the best deals from across the web.
Gaming deals this Black Friday are up for grabs far and wide, from specialists like Game and ShopTo, as well as general retailers like Amazon, Very, Argos, Currys and more. We can’t promise discounts on the still-tricky-to-find Xbox series X and PlayStation 5, nor the Nintendo Switch OLED – which we have recently reviewed - but you can definitely expect to see money off games, accessories, other consoles and digital services.
The best tech deals for Black Friday 2021
Black Friday is finally here and, while it’s a little quiet on restock front just now, the IndyBest team will be here to help keep you updated on all of the day’s best tech deals.
Good morning Xbox hunters!
Hello and welcome to Black Friday’s Xbox stock tracking liveblog.
Today we’re tracking every UK retailer at once for any sign of the elusive console, bringing the news as it happens.
Stick with us to be the first to know when the console drops. Ready? Let’s go.
IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.