Update: The Xbox mini-fridge is now sold out at Game and a console restock at Smyths could happen soon. Read on for more information.

The Xbox series X is now over a year old. Microsoft’s next-generation console has been breaking sales records all over the place these last 12 months, but despite its apparent success the Xbox series X is still almost impossible to find in stock anywhere in the UK, both online and in-store.

Bottlenecks in the manufacturing process as a result of a worldwide supply chain crisis and chip shortage have slowed the production of Microsoft’s next-generation console to a trickle, leaving shoppers in the UK wondering where to buy an Xbox.

The less powerful and much cheaper Xbox series S is easier to find in stock, but the more advanced Xbox series X sells out within minutes of hitting the shelves. Knowing when and where the newest Xbox will be restocked next is key to grabbing one before they sell out again.

That’s why we launched our Xbox stock alerts liveblog. If you’re wondering where to buy an Xbox series X in the UK today, we’re here to help. Below, we’ll update you with the latest live restock updates as soon as they happen, as well as any news on predicted restock dates, new games and accessories and milestone events.

Key Points All of the restocking news from yesterday, 10 November Show latest update 1636619132 Good morning! It was a fairly busy day yesterday, as far as Xbox series X restocks go anyway. We saw The Halo Infinite edition appear for pre-order at Game, as well as a restock of the Xbox mini fridge, also at Game. There was also a restock at Very on Tuesday, and there’s a chance we’ll see new series X stock at Smyths Toys today, or later this week. As ever, we’ll be here throughout the day to bring you the latest news on Xbox series X restocks from across the UK. Alistair Charlton 11 November 2021 08:25 Newer 1 / 1 Older

