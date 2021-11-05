The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Xbox series X stock - live: Could the Microsoft Store restock consoles next?
Follow along for live stock alerts, rumours, predictions and Xbox news from John Lewis, Argos, Game and more
Launched in November 2020, the Xbox series X is now one year old. Microsoft’s next-generation console – now its current-generation console, by all measures – has been breaking sales records left and right, but despite its apparent success the Xbox series X is still almost impossible to find in stock anywhere in the UK.
Bottlenecks in the manufacturing process as a result of a worldwide supply chain crisis have slowed the production of Microsoft’s next-generation console to a trickle, leaving shoppers in the UK wondering where to buy an Xbox.
The less powerful and much cheaper Xbox series S is easier to find in stock, but the more advanced Xbox series X sells out within minutes of hitting the shelves. Knowing when and where the newest Xbox will be restocked next is key to grabbing one before they sell out again.
That’s why we launched our Xbox stock alerts liveblog. If you’re wondering where to buy an Xbox series X in the UK today, we’re here to help. Below, we’ll update you with the latest live restock updates as soon as they happen, as well as any news on predicted restock dates, new games and accessories and milestone events.
Read more:
Check stock from UK Xbox series X retailers below:
Which retailer will restock the Xbox series X next?
According to our incredibly advanced stock prediction machine, the Microsoft Store could be next in line to restock.
Why? Well the official storefront typically goes two to three weeks between restocks, and fairly reliably stuck to this frequency over the summer. The most recent restock there was on 16 October. The Microsoft Store is also one of two places that stocks pre-orders of the Halo Infinite limited edition Xbox bundle.
Game recently restocked that bundle, which could indicate a similar drop is due at Microsoft. The official retailer tends to restock in the early evenings around 6pm.
Where is the Xbox series X in stock today?
Right now, the Xbox is sold out across the board.
Earlier this week we saw a few in-store restocks at Game, and last week we had a whirlwind of Xbox restocks from EE as well as Game’s online storefront, where pre-orders for the limited edition Halo Infinite bundle appeared again for the first time in two months.
It seems we’re emerging from the Xbox drought, with more and more drops happening at a greater frequency. Let’s hope we can carry the momentum into the second half of the week.
Xbox trackers, activate
Good morning, Xbox hunters!
Welcome to Friday’s Xbox stock tracking liveblog, where we’ll be monitoring every UK retailer for the first sign of Microsoft’s elusive console.
Despite being a year old now, the Xbox series X is still defiantly sold out and when new stock appears it’s snapped up in minutes by eager shoppers. To stand a chance of grabbing one, stick with our Xbox stock alert liveblog to be the first to know when the console drops.
Ready? Let’s go.
Xbox stock trackers, signing oeuf
That’s all from us today, thank you for reading the Xbox series X stock tracking liveblog.
After a rip-roaring end to October, we seem to be experiencing a placid beginning to November. Xbox restocks are still coming, but they’re shy and reserved, arriving in dribs and drabs.
But there’s plenty to feel hopeful about. We’re predicting a mighty restock at the Microsoft Store soon, in time to celebrate 20 years of Xbox this month.
To be the first to know when that drop comes, join us again tomorrow morning for more Xbox fun.
Here’s how to play ‘Forza Horizon 5' for a pound
Microsoft has revealed the next slate of games arriving on Game Pass in early November. The Netflix-style games-on-demand service lets you play a changing library of more than 100 games for a flat monthly fee of £7.99, with new games added all the time (and some taken away, too).
Here’s the list. The biggest highlight? Game Pass members can play Forza Horizon 5 (£54.99, Argos.co.uk) on the day of release as part of their subscription. You could even, if you were so inclined, pay a single pound to try out Game Pass Ultimate and get access to all of these games and more for an entire month. Keep in mind that the introductory price reverts to a recurring £10.99 monthly charge at the end of your first month, so as not to bankrupt Xbox.
- Unpacking – 2 November
- It Takes Two – 4 November
- Kill It with Fire – 4 November
- Football Manager 2022: Xbox Edition – 9 November
- Forza Horizon 5 – 9 November
- Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas – The Definitive Edition – 11 November
- One Step from Eden – 11 November
Where is the Xbox series S in stock?
We don’t track the availability of the Xbox series S, simply because it’s in stock pretty much everywhere and around the clock. Demand for this version of the console is lower as it’s the less powerful of the pair.
The Xbox series S is backwards compatible and runs the same next-generation games, but at a lower resolution and with some of the fancier graphics options dialled down or switched off. It also doesn’t have a disc drive, so you can’t play your physical games collection, only the games that you download. The hard drive is also half as capacious.
For that reason the Xbox series X is considered by purists to be the “true” next-generation Xbox, and so the more powerful console is in much higher demand. This means it’s relatively easy to find the Xbox series S in stock online. Here are a few spots you can pick one up today.
- Xbox series S: £249, Currys.co.uk
- Xbox series S: £249.99, Very.co.uk
- Xbox series S console: £249.98, Amazon.co.uk
The best TVs for gaming on Xbox series X
To get the most out of the Xbox series X, you’ll need a 4K television.
Many next-gen games allow you to choose between a performance mode and a graphics mode. The former dials down the graphics settings in favour of smoother framerates of 60fps or more, while the latter mode enables higher resolutions and fancier visual effects at the expense of framerate.
If your TV only goes up to 1080p, you won’t be getting the most out of your new Xbox series X. To help you upgrade your set without breaking the bank, we’ve pulled together a list of the best 4K TV deals for entertainment, movies and gaming.
9 best 4K TVs for needle-sharp viewing
Whether it’s 32 inch, 40 inch or 50 inch, we’ve found the best 4K TVs from Samsung, Song, LG, Panasonic and more
Black Friday 2021 tech deals
The supply chain issues dogging the Xbox series X mean it’s unlikely to be discounted for years to come, but we’re still expecting great bargains to be found at thie year’s Black Friday. Over on our Black Friday tech deals guide we’re rounding up the best early deals on tech and gaming accessories from Amazon, John Lewis & Partners, Currys PC World, and Argos.
We’ll be adding new deals as they appear in the run up to the big shopping event, so check back for updates as Black Friday approaches.
Black Friday tech deals: What offers to expect this year
From Beats headphones and Samsung watches, to Dyson gadgets and Amazon Echo speakers, these are the tech deals you can expect to see this Black Friday
Sign up to the IndyBest newsletter for more deals
Want even more shopping insights? Why not sign up to the IndyBest newsletter right now to access the best deals and round-ups of the week’s must-have products, as chosen by our crack team of IndyBest experts.
Dropping into your inbox every Friday morning, the handy digest features items from our tried and tested reviews by experts in the field – helping you make the most informed choice with your hard-earned cash.
Get the IndyBest newsletter and access to all of our other newsletters now by clicking below.
IndyBest newsletter - Sign up for your essential weekly shopping guide
Make sure you don’t miss out on our exclusive IndyBest email dropping into your inbox every Friday morning
How to buy an Xbox series X online
When the Xbox series X appears in stock, it can sell out in the time it takes you to click a link. Preparation is key to success, and there are some things you can do right now to ensure you’re ready when the next restock happens.
Here are our top tips.
- Cultivate a zen mindset
- Register accounts at each of the retailers that stock the Xbox. They’re listed in the main article above
- Add your payment details and delivery address in advance for a speedy checkout
- Download each retailer’s app (if they have one) and add the Xbox series X to your wish list or “save for later” list
- When the console drops, use the link in your wish list to add the Xbox to your trolley – this usually has a higher success rate than navigating through the website
- Keep note of the prices of bundles to ensure you’re getting a good deal. Rounding up, the console itself is £450, controllers are £50, the official headset is £90, and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate costs £11 per month. Newly released game are £60, but retailers usually bundle older games with the console
- The pay-as-you-go Xbox All Access programme is good value for money, so long as you don’t already have a Game Pass subscription
IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.