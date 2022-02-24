We saw two drops yesterday, but what does the rest of the week have in store? (Independent)

Update: Xbox series X bundles are still available at Very and Game, while Xbox All Access is available at Asda and Smyths Toys. Read on for more details.

The Xbox series X shortage has been ongoing since 2020. Supplies of Microsoft’s newest console have been constrained by production bottlenecks stemming from the global pandemic, and despite the general availability of the all-inclusive Xbox All Access scheme – the pay monthly alternative to paying £449 for the console – the console itself is tricky to find in stock in the UK.

The cheaper and less advanced Xbox series S is easier to find in stock (£249, Amazon.co.uk), but surging demand for the more powerful Xbox has left the console sold out at sites like Very, Smyths Toys, Game, Argos, Asda and Amazon. When the Xbox series X does appear, it sells out in minutes as customers snap up the available units as soon as they arrive.

That’s why we launched our Xbox stock tracking liveblog, where we track every UK stockist at once to bring you live stock alerts as they happen.

We’ll also bring you tips and advice for beating the crowds to bag an Xbox series X, including which sites to pay attention to, deals and discounts on Xbox accessories, and how to register your interest for new consoles before they go on sale.

Which UK retailers stock the Xbox series X?

