Xbox series X stock - live: Consoles available at Game, Very and Asda – how to get the best deal
Follow along for live restock alerts and updates from Smyths Toys, Amazon, Currys and more
Update: Xbox series X bundles are still available at Very and Game, while Xbox All Access is available at Asda and Smyths Toys. Read on for more details.
The Xbox series X shortage has been ongoing since 2020. Supplies of Microsoft’s newest console have been constrained by production bottlenecks stemming from the global pandemic, and despite the general availability of the all-inclusive Xbox All Access scheme – the pay monthly alternative to paying £449 for the console – the console itself is tricky to find in stock in the UK.
The cheaper and less advanced Xbox series S is easier to find in stock (£249, Amazon.co.uk), but surging demand for the more powerful Xbox has left the console sold out at sites like Very, Smyths Toys, Game, Argos, Asda and Amazon. When the Xbox series X does appear, it sells out in minutes as customers snap up the available units as soon as they arrive.
That’s why we launched our Xbox stock tracking liveblog, where we track every UK stockist at once to bring you live stock alerts as they happen.
We’ll also bring you tips and advice for beating the crowds to bag an Xbox series X, including which sites to pay attention to, deals and discounts on Xbox accessories, and how to register your interest for new consoles before they go on sale.
Read more:
Which UK retailers stock the Xbox series X?
- Microsoft Store
- Box
- Amazon
- Game: In stock
- Smyths Toys
- Currys
- John Lewis & Partners
- Argos
- Asda: Xbox All Access available
- AO
- Shopto
- Very: In stock
- BT
- EE
- Ebuyer
- Simplygames
Good morning, Xbox stock trackers
Good morning! We’re back with our Xbox series X liveblog to help you get your hands on the elusive console.
We saw drops from Game and Very yesterday and looking this morning there still appear to be some available. The bundle at Game includes the excellent Forza Horizon 5 which is one of our favourite Microsoft exclusives.
There also appears to be consoles available through Xbox All Access at Asda and Smyths Toys. It’s a 24-month payment but those eligible will receive the console as well as Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, giving you access to over 100 games, which is great value.
We’ll be keeping a close eye on other retailers as well, so stay with us for more Xbox series X updates.
Xbox stock trackers, signing off
That’s all from us for another day.
As we sign off the blog, the Xbox is hanging on in there at Very and Game. Xbox All Access is also available at Game, Smyths Toys and Asda.
To stay up to date with all of the latest Xbox stock and gaming news, join us again tomorrow when we’ll be resuming the search. Bye!
Differences between the Xbox series X and series S
The Xbox series X and Xbox series S both run the same next-generation games (as well as older Xbox games through backwards compatibility), but the cheaper Xbox series S has less processing power under the bonnet. This means graphics won’t look as detailed and performance may be a little slower.
For that reason, the Xbox series X is considered to be the “true” next-generation console here – but both consoles are excellent games machines. The Xbox series S has another big advantage in that it’s much easier to find in stock than the Xbox series X.
The Xbox series S costs £248.10 (Amazon.co.uk), which looks positively bargainous compared to the Xbox series X at £449.
How to buy an Xbox series X online
To ensure you’re ready for the next drop, let’s go over some things you can do right now to be ready when the next restock happens.
- Register an account at each of the retailers that stock the Xbox series X. They’re listed in the main article above.
- Ensure your correct payment details are saved in your browser on desktop, or on Google Pay or Apple Pay on your phone.
- Are you a BT customer, or know somebody who is? Register your interest on the BT site to get exclusive access to BT’s next drop.
- Sign up for a 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, in case the retailer makes its next Xbox drop a Prime-exclusive.
- Download each retailer’s app (if they have one) and add the Xbox series X to your wish list or “save for later” list.
- When the console drops, use the link in your wish list to add the Xbox to your trolley or basket – this usually has a higher success rate than navigating through the website.
- Keep note of the prices of bundles to ensure you’re getting a good deal. Rounding up, the console itself is £450, controllers are £50, the official headset is £90, and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate costs £11 per month. Newly released game are £60, but retailers usually bundle older games with the console.
- The pay-as-you-go Xbox All Access programme is good value for money, so long as you don’t already have a Game Pass subscription.
- Don’t buy a console on social media, these are always scams.
