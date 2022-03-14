While the trendsetting app TikTok is a one-stop shop for everything from dance routines, pasta recipes and the hottest make-up and skincare products, it’s also home to slightly more niche trends.

Take for example, Squishmallows – just one of many products populating the #TikTokMadeMeBuyIt feed. But what exactly are these toys taking the app by storm?

First launched in 2017 by toy company Kellytoy, the range of brightly coloured, cuddly stuffed animals have enjoyed a recent boom in popularity thanks to users sharing their vast collections on the app and limited-edition releases adding to the frenzy.

The toys have accumulated a loyal following with the likes of Kim Kardashian showing off her daughter North’s collection and Squishmallow “hunters” buying from resellers at a price five times their retail value. Coming in an eclectic array of colours and designs including Disney characters, animals and food, the toys range in size from 5cm to 50cm and you can purchase in packs of up to 24.

These are the toys of the moment – the Squishmallows hashtag currently has 2.7 billion views on TikTok and shortages have been reported across the US – increasing their reselling value. But if you’re looking to tap into the craze in the UK in time for Easter, don’t fret as the viral toys are still available to buy at a host of retailers – including budget supermarket Aldi, Claires, Amazon and more.

Squishmallow under the sea set: £26.97, Aldi.co.uk

Returning to Aldi after selling out last year, this under the sea set is ideal for snuggling into, with all three toys boasting their signature squeezable, marshmallow texture and measuring a cuddly 29cm x 22.8cm x 31.8cm. A very sweet rainbow fish, stingray and blue whale are all included but if you’ve got your eye on one in particular for your child (or yourself – we won’t judge), the stingray (£8.99, Aldi.co.uk), rainbow fish (£8.99, Aldi.co.uk) and blue whale (£8.99, Aldi.co.uk) can be bought separately. Pre-order now to avoid disappointment on Thursday when they officially launch.

Squishmallow food set: £26.97, Aldi.co.uk

Young foodies will love this super cute Squishmallow set that includes doughnut, pizza and pear toys – all measuring a very squeezable 29 x 22.8 x 31.8cm. If you’re after the toys individually, you can pre-order the pizza (£8.99, Aldi.co.uk), pear (£8.99, Aldi.co.uk) and doughnut (£8.99, Aldi.co.uk) now.

Squishmallows 12in fantasy squad plush toy: £25, Claires.com

One of the most sought after styles, the fantasy squad is sold exclusively at Claires and takes inspiration from mythical animals. Whether adding to your existing collection or starting from scratch, take a gamble and order online to be surprised by the plush toy you receive, or head to a Claires store to make the selection yourself.

Squishmallows 20in Hello Kitty plush collectable: £32.89, Costco.co.uk

A huge 50cm in size, Hello Kitty is only sold at Costco with scuba, mermaid, floral and sunglasses designs available. Purchase online and receive one of the four super cute styles in the bestselling range.

Squishmallows 7.5in Louisa the penguin: £7.99, Amazon.co.uk

A recently launched design, Louisa the penguin measures 18cm and comes in a vibrant rainbow colourway, with an iridescent crown and yellow nose. The penguin princess is part of a collectable range that also comes in a 30cm blue and purple tie dye design (£16.99, Smythstoys.com).

Squishmallows Squishville mystery squad, pack of 6: £15, Amazon.co.uk

Build your collection with this pack of six miniature 2in “fruit squad” Squishmallows. From Wanda the watermelon to Ashley the green apple, it’s a mystery which character you’ll receive – only adding to the fun.

