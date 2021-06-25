Amazon Prime Day 2021 has just a few hours left, with more than 2 million deals to be found on everything from Amazon devices and home appliances to fashion, toys, tech, games consoles and more.

While many of the best savings are on big-ticket items like Amazon devices, laptops, TVs and coffee machines, another area where you can save big during Prime Day is on alcohol and spirits.

Amazon may not be the most obvious choice for stocking up on your favourite tipple, but day one of the extravaganza proved that there’s plenty to top tipple savings to snap up, with slashed prices on gin, vodka, tequila, beer and wine. An added bonus? It’s even delivered to your door, saving you that burdensome supermarket trip.

Day two promises to bring more boozy bargains. So whether you’re stocking up to entertain guests now that restrictions have relaxed, or simply want to fill up your drinks cabinet for a fraction of the cost – there’s no better time to do so than on Prime Day.

With the event well underway, we’ve put together a comprehensive guide to the very best alcohol deals that are worth snapping up.

Best Prime Day gin deals

No.3 London dry gin: Was £36.50, now £26, Amazon.co.uk

No.3 London dry gin: Was £36.50, now £26, Amazon.co.uk (Amazon)

Perfect for making a classic G&T, this No.3 London dry gin is discounted by nearly 30 per cent right now for Prime Day. Earning the top spot in our round-up of the best gins, our tester said the spirit was “spot on”, adding that the “perfect, clean succession of resinous pine, orange peel and earthy cardamom… keeps you craving the next sip”.

Tarquin’s handcrafted Cornish dry gin, 70cl: Was £32.50, now £22.20, Amazon.co.uk

Tarquin’s handcrafted Cornish dry gin, 70cl: Was £32.50, now £22.20, Amazon.co.uk (Amazon)

If Cornwall holds a special place in your heart then this handcrafted dry gin, which takes its inspiration from the county’s cliff tops, is definitely one to pop in your basket. It certainly looks the part, with each blue bottle being labelled, waxed, stamped and signed by hand, while inside you’ll find a mix of both locally sourced and exotic botanicals that marry to make a zesty tipple.

Whitley Neill handcrafted raspberry gin and glass gift pack: Was £33.50, now £20, Amazon.co.uk

Whitley Neill handcrafted raspberry gin and glass gift pack: Was £33.50, now £20, Amazon.co.uk (Amazon)

Blended with Scottish raspberries, this Whitley Neill gin has distinct flavours of liquorice and juniper. You could serve this in your gin bowl glass simply with some tonic, or if you fancied pulling out all the stops, you could shake it up into a cocktail with fresh fruit. According to one of our reviewers in our guide to what IndyBest team members will be buying on Amazon prime Day 2021, “Whitley Neill is one of my favourites when ordering a G&T at the bar, especially with this hot weather, and I like to go for something a little fruity.”

Death’s Door gin, 70cl: Was £38, now £28.49, Amazon.co.uk

Death’s Door gin, 70cl: Was £38, now £28.49, Amazon.co.uk (Amazon)

Named after the passage of water travelled by the wheat used in its making – from the Washington Island to Madison Wisconsin – this award-winning gin packs a real punch, with juniper, coriander and fennel seeds. Owing to the extraction process of the base spirit, you’ll notice it lacks some of the bitterness of a London Dry style gin, lending itself well to your G&T or simply dashed over ice.

Best Prime Day whisky deals

Jack Daniel’s gentleman Jack tennessee whiskey: Was £36, now £19.98, Amazon.co.uk

Jack Daniel’s gentleman Jack tennessee whiskey: Was £36, now £19.98, Amazon.co.uk (Amazon)

With 45 per cent off, this mellow whiskey tastes sweet. On the rocks, or served in with a splash of Coke, this elixir has notes of maple syrup and vanilla, making it a good all-round drink for every occasion. Cheers!

The Glenlivet founder’s reserve single malt scotch whisky: Was £36.59, now £19.99, Amazon.co.uk

The Glenlivet founder’s reserve single malt scotch whisky: Was £36.59, now £19.99, Amazon.co.uk (Amazon)

If you enjoyed the Glenlivet 12 year old illicit still, which featured in our best Scottish single malt whiskies guide, then you’ll like this Glenlivet drink, too. Like the illicit still, which, according to our reviewer has “a peachy, stewed fruit sweetness”, this founder’s reserve also has fruity notes. Offering a smooth finish, this concoction and its gift box are sure to go down well as a birthday gift and you can tell the person celebrating that they’re receiving an award-winning whisky, namely the gold award at the 2019 International Wine and Spirits Competition.

Glenfiddich 12-year-old single malt scotch whisky with limited release gift tin, 70cl: Was £42, now £32, Amazon.co.uk

Glenfiddich 12-year-old single malt scotch whisky with limited release gift tin, 70cl: Was £42, now £32, Amazon.co.uk (IndyBest)

Save 24 per cent on this beautifully crafted scotch whisky. Its flavours are delicately balanced with a subtle oaky finish – a favourite for any established whisky lover. This set comes with a 70 cl bottle of your favourite amber tipple and a recyclable gift tin that makes it perfect for saving for a special occasion. For more top alcoholic refreshments read our round-up of the best Scottish single malt whisky.

Johnnie Walker blue label blended scotch whisky with gift box, 70cl: Was £189, now £129.85, Amazon.co.uk

Johnnie Walker blue label blended scotch whisky with gift box, 70cl: Was £189, now £129.85, Amazon.co.uk (Amazon)

This velvety smooth whisky is a rare gem – according to the manufacturer, only one in every 10,000 casks has the signature Johnnie Walker blue label taste. It’s this remarkable flavour that means it doesn’t need any bells and whistles – just iced water will do. Made from a mix of Scotland’s rarest whiskies, expect notes of chocolate, grass and malt, followed by those of floral, spice, smoke and honey.

Best Prime Day wine deals

Kiwi Cuvée sauvignon blanc, 6 x 75cl: Was £41.94, now £30.30, Amazon.co.uk

Kiwi Cuvée sauvignon blanc, 6 x 75cl: Was £41.94, now £30,30, Amazon.co.uk (Amazon)

With expressive floral notes and hints of vegetables and boxwood followed by exotic fruits, this refreshing white vino is said to combine traditional French terroirs with modern winemaking techniques for an aromatic result. Pour yourself a glass and pair with fish or herbed chicken.

Jacobs Creek le petit rosé, 6 x 75cl: Was £48, now £35.99, Amazon.co.uk

Jacobs Creek le petit rosé, 6 x 75cl: Was £48, now £35.99, Amazon.co.uk (Co-op)

This award-winning rose petal pink wine offers a soft and refreshing combination of Australian grapes and a French style of rosé. Impress guests and serve it up as an afternoon aperitif with its notes of red fruit, spices and rose petals, or sip alongside anything from cold meats to seafood and salads.

Best Prime Day prosecco deals

Masottina prosecco rosé brut, 750ml: Was £15.49, now £10, Amazon.co.uk

Masottina prosecco rosé brut, 750ml: Was £15.49, now £10, Amazon.co.uk (Amazon)

Perfect for special occasions, this rosé prosecco is currently discounted by 35 per cent for Prime Day. Pale pink in colour with notes of wild strawberries, raspberries, red currants and cherries, the tipple also boasts hints of white peaches, apricots, magnolia and jasmine blooms. Enjoy sipping as an aperitif or alongside dinner.

Evansea prosecco spumante, Italy: Was £8.98, now £6.74, Amazon.co.uk

Evansea prosecco spumante, Italy: Was £8.98, now £6.74, Amazon.co.uk (Amazon)

This elegant bottle from the vineyards of Treviso is now discounted by almost 30 per cent, so what better time to treat yourself to a flute or two of the extra-dry Italian fizz? Pop this one open and enjoy the citrusy, floral flavours as an aperitif or with Italian-style biscuits and chocolate.

Aperol spritz – Aperol aperitivo, 70cl, with Cinzano prosecco DOC non vintage, 75cl: Was £24.99, now £18.79, Amazon.co.uk

Aperol spritz – Aperol aperitivo, 70cl, with Cinzano prosecco DOC non vintage, 75cl: Was £24.99, now £18.79, Amazon.co.uk (Amazon)

A pairing made in heaven, bring these two bottles to all your sunny soireés for an Italian fizzy tipple. Enjoy the bittersweetness of the Aperol, owing to the orange and herbal ingredients, alongside the dry, aromatic flavours of the Cinzano prosecco, which has been sourced from the vineyards of the Colline Trevigiane. With almost 30 per cent off, why not treat yourself to a goblet – or two – of the classic summertime aperitif?

Best Prime Day champagne deals

Bollinger special cuvée champagne, 75cl: Was £43, now £35.99, Amazon.co.uk

Bollinger special cuvée champagne, 75cl: Was £43, now £35.99, Amazon.co.uk (Amazon)

We’re always keen to find a corker of a bottle like this Bollinger. It features in our list of the best champagnes, where our reviewer said: “Apple and pear flavours combine with floral and spice notes and undertones of walnuts and honey to make a rich, delightful and long-lasting drink.” It’s rare to see such a good discount on a bottle like this, so it’s perfect for a special occasion.

Best Prime Day vodka deals

Ciroc vodka: Was £35.99, now £25, Amazon.co.uk

Ciroc vodka: Was £35.99, now £25, Amazon.co.uk (Amazon)

As one of the only vodkas in the world made from French grapes, Ciroc should turn any evening into a sophisticated occasion. The grapes give the drink a citrus flavour too, and, mixed together with a fruit juice, it would make for a refreshing concoction. The vodka is distilled five times to give it a smooth taste.

J.J. Whitley peach and apricot vodka, 70cl: Was £19.99, now £13.99, Amazon.co.uk

J.J. Whitley peach and apricot vodka, 70cl: Was £19.99, now £13.99, Amazon.co.uk (Amazon)

With the subtle sweetness of peach and apricot, this unusual, fruity combination could make for a wonderful addition to your bar cart this summer – just pair with iced tea or celebrate the warmer weather with a dash of Prosecco. Perhaps the Masottina prosecco rosé brut (£10, Amazon.co.uk), which is also on offer this Prime Day, would make things feel a little special. Then again, this vodka can also be savoured on it’s own.

Best Prime Day beer deals

Leffe ruby Belgian abbey beer large bottle, 6 x 750ml: Was £20, now £14.49, Amazon.co.uk

Leffe ruby Belgian abbey beer large bottle, 6 x 750ml: Was £20, now £14.49, Amazon.co.uk (Amazon)

This box is crammed with Belgian beers made with elderberry juice, and we reckon their fruity taste could pair well with a strong cheese board. Coming in a pack of six, you could also share these refreshing, chilled beverages with mates on a sunny evening spent in the garden.

Best Prime Day rum deals

The Pink Pigeon rum: Was £25.19, now £19.50, Amazon.co.uk

The Pink Pigeon rum: Was £29.99, now £19.50, Amazon.co.uk (Amazon)

For the rum enthusiasts, this Pink Pigeon rum has more than 20 per cent off right now. Distilled five times to create a light and elegant drink, the spirit boasts hints of sweet, bourbon vanilla that’s handpicked from Madagascar, with a smooth finish of orange blossom.

Dead Man’s Fingers raspberry rum: Was £22, now £15.50, Amazon.co.uk

Dead Man’s Fingers raspberry rum: Was £22, now £15.50, Amazon.co.uk (Amazon)

This Cornish rum won the gold award at the Rum and Cachaca Masters 2021. The award-winning drink has raspberryflavoursrippling through it, and is infused with a hint of citrus for an extra kick. We think it’d pair well with a cold fizzy drink and a slice of lime.

