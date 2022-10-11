Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale, or as we’re calling it Amazon Prime Day 2, is officially here. The 48-hour discount extravaganza only runs until midnight tomorrow, Wednesday 12 October, with deals across TVs, laptops, home appliances, Amazon devices and household essentials.

Here at IndyBest we’ve been keeping a keen eye on all the biggest savings, so you can secure the top deals from brands like Shark, Tefal, Fitbit, Lego, Nintendo, Apple and more.

Follow live: Read our Amazon Prime Day 2022 liveblog

Big sales events such as Prime Day offer the ideal opportunity to save cash on investment items, from air fryers to vacuum cleaners. And being savvy with a shopping list ahead of time definitely pays off when perusing these reduced items.

But there’s just as many bargains to be had when it comes to picking up daily staples, should that mean browsing beauty buys or cleaning basics. Which is why we were very interested to find a sizeable Dettol wipes multi-pack saving.

If you’re looking to stock up, there’s over £20 off a six-pack of Dettol antibacterial wipes currently, which would definitely make your weekly cleaning budget go further. Read on for everything we know about this practical purchase.

Read more:

Dettol wipes, multi-pack of 6: Was £36, now £14.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Usually priced at £36 per multi-pack, during Prime Day 2 you can bag a decent bargain and save over £20 on this supply of Dettol antibacterial wipes. The purchase covers six packs, with each packet containing 126 wipes, so that’s a whopping 756 you’ll secure in total. Plus, this handy deal delivers a 58 per cent price cut.

Working to disinfect surfaces, the wipes are said to kill 99.9 per cent of bacteria which offers cleaning peace of mind. The thick wipes are odourless too, if you prefer a scent-free option when wiping down surfaces. Plus, the resealable packs would lend themselves well to different parts of your house, so you could keep one in the bathroom, kitchen and other living areas for easy, versatile cleaning.

This discounted bulk buy deal is a purse-friendly pick meaning you’ll be well stocked up for a while.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest home essentials discounts, and more offers, try the links below:

Read more on the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale:

Your complete guide to Amazon Prime Day 2 – For all the very best deals, from the Apple Watch 7 to Simba mattresses and the Instant Pot

The best home and kitchen Prime Early Access deals – We’re seeing some top savings on brands such as Bosch, Russell Hobbs, Shark and Ninja

Top tech in the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale – These are the best gadgets to shop, whether you’re looking for a new tablet or headphones

October Prime Day laptop deals – We’ve rounded up the best savings on top brands, including Dell, Lenovo and Microsoft Surface

Amazon Prime Early Access Apple deals – Our experts have found some top savings on the Apple iPhone 13, the Apple Watch SE and more

Need to stock up on home essentials? The Amazon Prime Day sale has discounts on everything from dishwasher tablets to dog food and bin liners

The Prime Early Access Sale TV deals to know: Amazon is offering some top savings on OLED and QLED screens

Amazon devices deals: The Early Access Sale is the perfect time to snap up savings on the Echo Dot, Ring doorbell, Kindle and more