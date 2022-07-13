As Amazon Prime Day 2022 gathers pace, we’re keeping a close eye on all the best deals across tech, home appliances, gaming, alcohol, TVs, laptops, fitness and much more.

You might be looking to save big and bag a bargain on pricer items like a Shark vacuum cleaner, Apple AirPods, or a Simba mattress. There’s cash reductions all over the shop, and these also apply to everyday beauty and haircare essentials.

So this is why we were happy to spot a 50 per cent saving on one of our favourite daily skincare staples. A tried and tested IndyBest buy, Garnier micellar cleansing water for sensitive skin is currently reduced from £7.99 right down to £3.99.

That’s a decent £4 price cut, which definitely makes a difference if – like us – you use this product regularly. Read on to find out more about the popular product price drop.

Garnier micellar cleansing water for sensitive skin: Was £7.99, now £3.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

This bumper 700ml bottle of Garnier micellar cleansing water currently comes with a decent size discount. Designed to cleanse skin prone to sensitivity in particular, simply sweep across skin using a make-up remover pad.

A multi-tasking skincare buy, it should remove dirt, pollution and make-up on your face, eyes and lips. There’s no need for rinsing, making your morning and evening routine even quicker. The formula is hypoallergenic and fragrance-free too, which you’ll appreciate if you have easily irritated skin.

We named this product best budget buy in our best micellar waters round-up (and that was before the impressive price saving), where our tester said, “one cotton pad worth of product can lift a full face of make-up without the need for scrubbing your skin raw”. Our reviewer also added, “It’s been one of our beauty staples for years, simultaneously removing make-up and soothing skin.”

It’s safe to say, this 50 per cent saving is soothing for both our skin and our budget. Just be quick, as Prime Day ends at midnight.

