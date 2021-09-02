4 jacket trends to be seen in this autumn

As summer begins to fade and autumn inches ever closer, it’s all about transitional fashion, adding key pieces to our wardrobes that will keep us warm as the days turn chillier.

A throw-it-on-with-anything jacket is a September essential, and if you choose wisely it’ll come in handy next spring too.

These are the top trends to know about as we head into the new season…

1. Bomber jackets

Bombers are back, and they’re cooler than ever. Vintage menswear-inspired slouchy styles are perfect for pairing with flared or wide-leg trousers and chunky boots.

For something a bit more sleek, cropped or slim fit bombers in silky fabrics and pretty prints are the ideal cover-up for midi and pinafore dresses.

Warehouse Popper Front Bomber Jacket, Was £69, now £55.20, Warehousefashion.com

(Warehouse/PA)

Kaleidoscope Floral Print Satin Bomber Jacket, £49, Freemans.com

(Kaleidoscope/PA)

2. Leather blazers

Take your style cue from Rachel Green the Nineties fashion icon who rocked a tan leather blazer in several episodes of Friends.

Whether real or faux, single or double-breasted, a leather suit jacket in a soft brown shade looks fab with mom jeans or a jumper dress in a tonal shade.

Double Breasted Faux Leather Blazer, £45, Isawitfirst.com

(I Saw It First/PA)

Mango Leather jacket, £149.99, Zalando.co.uk

(Mango/PA)

3. Coatigans

More substantial than a cardigan but not as bulky as a coat, the coatigan offers warmth without the weight.

In touchably soft wool, this hybrid piece is ideal for throwing on with your favourite jeans, or try belting one over a dark floral midi dress for a chic boho look.

(Kaleidoscope/PA)

Kaleidoscope Striped Check Coatigan, £55, Freemans.com

(Kaleidoscope/PA)

4. Quilted jackets

Not to be confused with puffers, quilted jackets are lighter and usually have a more boxy, loose shape.

This season, retro-inspired patchwork and printed jackets are hugely popular, as are classic khaki and black styles.

Artisan studio woodblock print jacket teal, £99, Monsoon.co.uk

(Monsoon/PA)

Cooler days quilted jacket, £49, Cottontraders.com

(Cotton Traders/PA)

