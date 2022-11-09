Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Black Friday used to be a one-day shopping bonanza, but it’s now blossomed out into a month-long discounting season. That season of sales has already begun in earnest at a number of retailers, including Currys, Argos, John Lewis & Partners, Dyson and Boots.

While we’re busy rounding up the best early Black Friday Apple deals, TV deals, tech deals and more, we’re also keeping an eye out for deals on Apple’s latest iPhone 14 handsets, including on the iPhone 14 pro and iPhone 14 pro max, one of the most coveted smartphones this Black Friday.

Last year, Three was offering up the best deal on the (then new) iPhone 13 pro, seeing customers pay just half price for the first six months of their contract. While Three’s Black Friday deals haven’t started yet, some iPhone 14 deals are starting to drop at other mobile phone carriers.

The best early Black Friday deal we’ve spotted so far is from Carphone Warehouse. Right now, you can grab the standard iPhone 14 with 128GB of storage on a 24-month contract with a £72 saving.

We’ll be updating this page as more iPhone 14 Black Friday deals drop, so stay tuned. In the meantime, here’s how to get the deal from Carphone Warehouse.

Best early iPhone 14 Black Friday deals (so far)

Apple iPhone 14, 128GB, unlimited minutes on a 24-month contract: Was £44.99 per month, now £41.99 per month, Carphonewarehouse.com

(Carphone Warehouse )

If you’re looking to upgrade to an iPhone 14 this Black Friday, the best and earliest deal right now is from Carphone Warehouse, who is offering up a £72 saving on a 24-month contract with iD Mobile, which is part of the Three network.

You get unlimited 5G data, unlimited texts and unlimited minutes, as well as inclusive roaming in 50 countries worldwide. The plan has a £49.99 up-front cost and the deal essentially saves you £3 on your monthly bill.

In our review of the handset, our reviewer said the iPhone 14 might look similar on the outside, but its “internal upgrades, from camera to crash detection, are pretty extraordinary”. They added: “This is a fast and attractive smartphone, featuring Apple’s excellent design and build quality, the now-routine features, such as water resistance and strong screen, and a significantly improved camera.”

