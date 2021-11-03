Damon Galgut has been announced as this year’s winner of the Booker Prize, taking the crown for his novel The Promise (£12.19, Amazon.co.uk).

Set in South Africa, the novel explores the tribulations of a family living outside Pretoria, touching on themes of inheritance, legacy and change over four decades.

Chair of judges for the prize, Maya Jasanoff, said it “astonished us from the outset as a penetrating and incredibly well-constructed account of a white South African family navigating the end of apartheid and its aftermath”.

She added that “it offers moving insights into generational divides; meditates on what makes a fulfilling life – and how to process death; and explores the capacious metaphorical implications of ‘promise’ in relation to modern South Africa”. The judges all hoped that “it will resonate with readers in decades to come”.

Galgut’s deft and moving novel beat five other remarkable titles, offering a range of stories from voices of different ages and backgrounds.

Each of the books on this year’s shortlist provides an opportunity to be immersed in masterful storytelling.

In honour of the 2021 announcement, we take a look at The Promise and the previous five top Booker titles that preceded it, all of which showcase the power of the written word.

