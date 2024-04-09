Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Liz Truss, the former prime minister with the shortest tenure in history (a mere 49 days), has now written a memoir.

Having famously been outlasted by an iceburg lettuce in a blonde wig, Truss’s new book is an attempt to explain the failures of her time in office – including her radical free-market policies that crashed the British economy.

Published in the UK and US, Ten Years To Save the West also documents her historic meeting with the late queen at Balmoral in Scotland just days before she passed in September 2022.

According to Truss, the 96-year-old monarch had given the prime minister two words of advice: “pace yourself”. Truss writes that maybe she should have listened.

Ahead of its launch next week, here’s everything you need to know about Liz Truss’s book: Ten Years to Save the West.

Published on 16 April 2024, the memoir is described by the former prime minister’s as a “call to action for fellow conservatives who believe in our nation and our way of life and who share my frustration at what has been going wrong with our politics and governance.” She adds: “I want others to heed the warnings of what I saw happening and learn the lessons of the battle I lost.”

Truss argues that she was “ousted by the establishment” but that she’s still fighting on a global stage.

Including anecdotes from her career, including her meeting with Elizabeth II and an encounter with the Trump administration, the memoir shares her lessons while in goverment.

