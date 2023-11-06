Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Giving us a taster of what’s to come during its Black Friday shopping event, Amazon has just dropped a deal on the Echo op smart speakers – and it’s too good to miss.

Offering up two Alexa devices for less than the price of one, you can elevate the setup in your home for a fraction of the cost. The early Black Friday deal is on the compact Echo Pop (£44.99), which is the newest model in the Echo range – all you need is a discount code.

The Echo Dot fifth-generation speaker (launched in 2022) is an IndyBest favourite, thanks to its excellent sound delivery and affordable price tag. Coming through with an even more affordable Alexa device, Amazon unveiled the Echo Pop earlier this year, with our writer praising it as “exceedingly good value”.

Amazon’s two-for-one offer was also available during the retailer’s October Prime Day sale, but the latest deal sees the lowest price ever for a pair of these smart speakers.

If you can’t wait until Amazon’s Black Friday event (set to launch a week early, on Friday 17 November), here’s how to snap up the two-for-one offer on the Echo Pop smart speaker.

The newest addition to the Echo family, the Echo Pop looks like the Dot sliced in half. “But don’t be deceived by its minuscule price tag, this semi-spherical machine with a slanting speaker packs a punch,” our tester said. Unlike the Echo Dot, the sound is directional in the 180-degree format – but if you’re looking to fill a small room or corner, this isn’t a problem.

“Wallet looking tight? This is a cute, no-nonsense smart directional speaker that doesn’t cost the Earth,” our tester said, adding: “You could get two Echo Pops for the price of one Echo Dot, and that may sway your decision.” Well, now you can get two Pops for less than the price of one, thanks to Amazon’s latest deal. Simply enter the code “ECHOPOP” at checkout to secure the saving.

