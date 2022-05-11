The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Dyson airwrap stock – live: Where to buy the hair tool today, plus deals on refurbished models
Follow along for the latest intel on availbility, plus expert advice on how to use the tool and stellar deals
Few products have caused such a furore in the beauty world like the Dyson airwrap. First launched in 2018, the multi-functional hair tool rapidly reached cult status owing to its ability to blow-dry and smooth, curl or wave all in one go, producing a salon-quality look at home.
Last month, an all-new revamped styler was released. Of course, we got our hands on one with our tester stating that it’s “definitely better than the original. They also praised the “improved attachments” and faster air flow that left their “hair softer and smoother than usual.”
In terms of the OG, Dyson’s first styler earned a spot in our round-up of the best hot brushes with our writer lauding the “plethora of attachments to pick from.” Best of all, they said: “We found that achieving a bouncy blow-dry look took just 15 minutes.”
But owing to popular demand, it’s near-impossible to get your hands on either one of Dyson’s tools. Stock of the original styler has been fleeting since late last year, while the new styler has suffered similar problems. The company cites global supply chain issues, which are impacting other tech products, like the coveted PS5 console.
If you’re looking to get your hands on one, whether that is Dyson’s OG tool or the new and improved multi-styler, our liveblog is here to keep you updated on stock, as well as answering all your questions on the hair tools. Ready to banish bad hair days? Let’s go.
Read more:
Check stock from UK Dyson retailers below:
Dyson (original)
Dyson multi styler
Why is Dyson airwrap out of stock everywhere?
With rave reviews and plenty of hype attached to them, it’s no surprise that the Dyson airwrap has suffered stock problems.
The company has cited the ongoing global supply chain issues exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic for stock issues, with its supersonic hair dryer (£329.99, Dyson.co.uk) also in short supply. We’ve also seen the same fate for popular gaming tech products like the new PS5 and Xbox series X.
After being sold out for what felt like forever, the original Dyson airwrap is slowly becoming more available and we’re hoping to see the same for the multi styler soon.
Save £70 on refurbished Dyson airwraps
With the Dyson airwrap so plagued with stock issues, we’ve rarely seen it on sale. But for those wanting to save some pennies on the hair tool, let us steer you in the direction of refurbished models.
We’ve spotted an offer that you don’t want to miss. Back in stock and better still, reduced by £70, you can pick up a refurbished model at eBay for £379.99 (Ebay.co.uk) and at Dyson’s own refurbished hub (Dyson.co.uk) for the same price.
The styler is one of our favourite hot brushes, coming complete with eight accessories, including barrels and smoothing brushes, as well as a storage case. There are six attachments to choose from, with our tester’s favourite being the original barrels as they provide a “soft, voluminous, light curl”, as well as the rounded bristle brush “that gives your hair an incredibly sleek finish in a matter of minutes.”
This is not a drill: The OG Dyson airwrap is in stock at three retailers right now
Good morning and welcome back to our Dyson airwrap stock checker blog. If the original multi styler has been on your shopping list for a while, the good news is that the OG hair tool is slowly trickling back into retailers and is currently in stock at Amazon, John Lewis and Boots.
At Amazon, you can buy the airwrap at the marked up price of £639.99 (Amazon.co.uk), but we’d recommend picking up the 2018 multi-functional hair tool at either Boots (Boots.com) or John Lewis for the cheaper price of £449.99 (Johnlewis.com).
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.