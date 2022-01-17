Always coming up trumps with innovative formulations and cleverly designed lash-catching brushes, Maybelline has so many game-changing mascaras in its back catalogue that it impressively sells a mascara in the UK every seven seconds.

The latest launch, the Maybelline colossal curl bounce mascara, has been on the beauty shelves a matter of days and has already created a serious beauty buzz around it. Online retailer LookFantastic has reported that #curlbounce has already raked in an incredible 27.5 million views on TikTok.

It looks like it’s already following in the successful footsteps of last year’s lash sensational sky high mascara that went viral. And rightly so, the lengthening and volumising wand was one of the best beauty products of last year and is one of our favourite mascaras stat – making it on to our best mascara round-up.

But this new launch isn’t competing with the sell-out tube. With no such thing as one mascara fits all, this is a different type of formula – a curling one to be precise. Designed to offer a speedier routine for those reliant on their eyelash curlers, it’s being marketed as a mascara and curler in one. And it’s exactly what’s been missing in the brand’s bestselling collection.

But, the big question is: can it stand up against already much-loved curling mascaras, like the Dior diorshow iconic overcurl mascara or the Benefit roller lash curling mascara? It certainly beats them on price, so would be a game-changing budget offering if it did.

With its work cut out on our, short, straight and blonde lashes, read on to see how it fares.

How we tested

We trialled the mascara for five days straight, analysing it on how well it built volume, length and curl. We looked at how easy it was to apply, both getting to each and every lash and when it came to layering up, but also how well it stayed in place throughout the day – assessing it on any fall out, flaking or drop in lift and curl.

Maybelline colossal curl bounce mascara: Was £10.99, now £7.99, Boots.com

The formula

This mascara and eyelash curler in one claims to deliver all day, clump-free volume, length and curl with what the brand calls “high tech memory curl formula”. If you cut the jargon, this is in fact a combination of old and new cosmetic science that’s gone into making the formula.

What sets this apart from traditional mascaras that are made up of wax and pigments, is that this formula uses a wax-free base and relies on a high level of film formers that contract when dry to provide lift, curl and volume to the lashes. This also makes it a vegan formula with no animal by-products in the ingredient list.

The old science we are referring to is actually PVP, an adhesion polymer that’s been used in hairspray since the 1950s. It’s the secret behind the mascara’s aim in providing all-day wear and curl that doesn’t drop, as it fixes and holds the curl in place without it falling flat throughout the day.

The application

After the formula, the second vital component of a mascara is the brush. This curved, slightly oversized wand uses both shorter bristles on one side to build volume and longer bristles on the other for separating out lashes. Having two sizes of bristles also makes it easier to catch every lash for a fuller flutter.

For best results, we had to play around with technique. Start by holding the brush curve into the roots, so the curve follows your lash line. Then as you coat from root to tip hold the brush against the lashes for a few seconds and you’ll create the best curl – basically holding it place similarly to how you use a lash curler. Don’t let the formula dry between coats, work it when the formula is wet. And to prevent clumping stick to two or three layers at most.

The result

Claiming to offer it all, so you don’t have to choose when it comes to the performance of your mascara, this delivers on volume, length and curl but it does so at the natural end of the mascara scale.

Let’s start with curl performance. We can confirm this mascara can easily replace the use of eyelash curlers. We find the beauty tool an unnecessary everyday faff, but like the eye-opening effect it has on eyes – making them look bigger and more awake. This mascara mimics this effect without having to turn to the tool and yet another beauty step, as long as you hold the brush against the mid-length to tips to promote the curl when applying. And, impressively, the curl stays lifted and sculpted throughout the day with no sign of flaking or unsightly panda eyes.

This formula makes lashes look thicker with brilliant separation (The Independent)

When it comes to volumising and lengthening, this formula does make lashes look thicker with brilliant separation for a more fanned-out look but not on the scale of high impact mascaras. If you’re looking for that false-lash effect, this isn’t for you. This is a much more natural volume that if you were to distinguish between a day and evening mascara would sit in the daywear category.

The only negatives we can find with this product are to do with the packaging. You can’t stand the mascara up, as it doesn’t have a flat bottom, so you always have to lie it down. And while we loved the new white packaging at first, after a few uses, it does bring attention to smears around the top of the tube if you’re a messy user. Yes, they’re minor issues – we know.

The verdict: Maybelline colossal curl bounce mascara

The new Maybelline colossal curl bounce mascara proves that the beauty brand is still at the top of the mascara making game, by adding this welcome curling-focused addition to the bestselling mascara line-up.

It isn’t a rival to the other mascaras in the collection, it offers something different – a curling formula for those who are looking for a gravity-defying contour with natural volume. It’s a must-have if your lashes are straight or lifelessly flat, as the eye-opening effect will transform your look.

While there are some brilliant curling mascaras on the beauty shelves already, you have to pay luxe prices to get your hands on one. This competes with them when it comes to performance, but at a purse-friendly price your bank account will thank you for.

