Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Holly Willoughby and Philip Schofield are back in the swing of things on This Morning – dishing up the latest news from the sofa this autumn.

As well as covering hot topics, the show is a great place to find sartorial inspiration – just take a peek at Willoughby’s latest looks. Whether you keep a keen eye on her Instagram outfit hashtag #hwstyle, or regularly tune in to make style notes, her fashion picks continuously deliver effortless elegance.

Willoughby is a style icon after our own hearts, too – opting for affordable high-street favourites, including LK Bennett, Oasis, Karen Millen, La Redoute and Nobody’s Child, to name just a few.

Starting the week in a bright pink ensemble, the presenter has opted for something a little more daring for Thursday’s show.

Stepping out in another one of her favourite high-street brands, today she is sporting a leopard print mini dress from sustainable label Albaray. Here’s where to shop her look.

Read more:

Where is Holly Willoughby’s outfit from and where can I buy it?

Today, Holly wore a £79 long-sleeved leopard print mini dress from the sustainable label Albaray.

Albaray animal empire-line short dress: £79, Albaray.co.uk

(Albaray)

With its high neck, collar and long sleeves, Albaray’s leopard print dress is a great option for autumn. Cut into a flattering empire-line shape, the dress looks to softy skim the body while the sleeves have a gentle blouson style, owing to soft puffs on the shoulders and smocked cuffs. Leopard print is high on the fashion agenda for AW22 and Albaray’s mini is a sleek way to tap into the trend.

Buy now

Does Holly Willoughby wear her own clothes on This Morning?

Holly Willoughby has a stylist for This Morning who works with her to compile her wardrobe, rather than wearing her own clothes.

Speaking to Red magazine in 2020, she revealed that putting together an outfit “hasn’t always come naturally”. She added: “For a long time, I was pretty clueless.” However, her Instagram feed when she’s not working says otherwise, featuring an array of equally stylish ensembles, in our opinion.

Who is Holly Willoughby’s stylist?

Danielle Whiteman became Holly Willoughby’s regular This Morning stylist towards the end of 2020, replacing Angie Smith – Whiteman was previously an assistant to Smith, who is now based in Sydney and expecting her first child.

Smith is often credited with having engineered Holly Willoughby’s transformation to a national fashion icon in recent years: “Holly was open to new ideas,” she explained during an interview with YOU magazine. “The main thing I wanted to do was get her into more colour – so we tried everything on and went from there. I remember her saying: ‘I’ve had my kids. I just need to change it up’.”

How does Holly Willoughby do her hair?

Holly Willoughby’s hair stylist is Ciler Peksah, who works with her for This Morning and Dancing on Ice, and seems to have well and truly mastered the ultimate wavy blonde bob. Previous products Peksah has said she’s used on the presenter’s hair include Batiste dry shampoo, T3 curling tongs and Aveda’s damage remedy daily hair repair (£29, Lookfantastic.com).

Willoughby is also a Garnier Nutrisse ambassador and shared a clip of herself dying her own hair, using the Natural Baby Blonde shade from the range, during lockdown, if you want to achieve the same shade.

Where is Holly Willoughby from?

Holly Willoughby is originally from Brighton, East Sussex, and attended Burgess Hill Girls school. She now lives in southwest London with her husband Dan Baldwin and their three children, Belle, Harry and Chester.

Voucher codes

For the latest fashion discounts, try the links below:

Margot Robbie’s three-piece suit hails from the high street – here’s where to buy it