6 best drones for beginners: Take to the sky with these entry-level models

When you think of drones, what image pops up? Ambitious wedding photographers? Clandestine activities in the darkened rooms of a Tom Clancy novel? Amazon floating over your home with that portable charger you ordered?

In reality, commercial drones are fun, easy to fly and becoming ever-more obtainable. The term “beginner’s drone” is a broad church: you can buy a drone for £20 that is basically a high-tech toy, or you can commit a good chunk of cash to something that has a lot more oomph, with filming capabilities, better battery life and much more sophisticated inner workings. Happily, many of these upper-end drones are still terribly easy to fly, and perfect for the budding drone pilot.

There are a couple of things to be aware of. Current drone flying regulations state that any drone over 250g (8.8oz) has to be piloted by a registered drone pilot. While this sounds daunting, flyer ID registration consists of an open-book 40-question multiple choice exam, while registering yourself as an operator (if you own a drone over 250g) costs £9 for the year.

There are different styles of drone for different purposes. If you’re looking to channel the competitive racer inside you, go for something more streamlined. Beware, however, that dedicated racing drones are particularly hard to handle, and usually don’t come with safety features like propeller guards, so it might be worth easing yourself into drones with something a little simpler and sturdier.

While the idea of your drone being called a toy might not sound that exciting, there are drones under that weight that have many of the bells and whistles of heavier models. In fact, one benefit of buying a lighter drone is that there won’t be as many complicated flying elements, meaning you can really get to grips with the basic controls that are seen in most drone designs. That way, you can get any control mishaps out of the way before you invest in anything more sophisticated.

After hours taking to the skies, and a few minor, not-quite-catastrophic crashes, we’ve found some of the best drones for beginners on the market, from cheap and cheerful to high-tech hovering marvels.

DJI mini 2 Best: Overall Weight: 249g

249g Size: 245mm x 289mm x 56mm unfolded with propellers, 138mm × 81mm × 58mm folded

245mm x 289mm x 56mm unfolded with propellers, 138mm × 81mm × 58mm folded Battery life: 31 minutes

31 minutes Max speed: 57.6km/h

57.6km/h Video resolution: 4K up to 30fps, 2.7K up to 60fps, FHD up to 60fps

4K up to 30fps, 2.7K up to 60fps, FHD up to 60fps Camera resolution: 12MP Don’t be put off by the price or high-tech-looking packaging: the DJI mini 2 is the perfect drone for beginners. DJI is the biggest name in commercial drones, and it’s easy to see why: the mini 2 offers many of the features of much more expensive models in a compact, sleek package. Controls are easy, via DJI’s simple app – attach your phone to the DJI holder, and use it in the style of a traditional remote control. Flying is intuitive, with hover options if you get a little confused, but it’s a seamless experience, even for a beginner. The 12MP camera on board the mini 2 is brilliant, capturing great stills and snappy footage in 4K, and recording itself is straightforward, thanks to the in-built gimbal keeping everything looking as smooth as possible. Max flight time comes in at just over half an hour, impressive for this part of the market, and its folding arms make the mini 2 impressively portable. What’s even better is that the takeoff weight comes in at 249g, meaning that the mini 2 is a huge one gram below the weight limit for a licence. Well done, DJI. Buy now £ 419 , Dji.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Potensic firefly A20 Best: Cheap and cheerful drone Weight: 25.8g

25.8g Size: 90mm × 80mm × 32mm

90mm × 80mm × 32mm Battery life: 5-6 minutes per battery (x2)

5-6 minutes per battery (x2) Max speed: N/A

N/A Video resolution: N/A

N/A Camera resolution: N/A The A20 is very much at the toy end of the drone market. About the size of your palm, it makes an almighty sound and is surprisingly nippy considering its size and price: we managed to charge it head-first into various obstacles a good few times. Luckily, it’s sturdy and lightweight, meaning no permanent damage was done to the drone or our walls. It’s brilliant fun, and with regular discounts, a no-brainer for a fun toy that teaches you the basics of drone flying. Buy now £ 21.66 , Amazon.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Parrot ANAFI Best: For taking you to the next level Weight: 320g

320g Size: 244mm × 67mm × 65mm (folded)

244mm × 67mm × 65mm (folded) Battery life: 25 minutes

25 minutes Max speed: 55km/h

55km/h Video resolution: 4K 24fps, UHD up to 30fps, FHD up to 60fps

4K 24fps, UHD up to 30fps, FHD up to 60fps Camera resolution: 21MP, 16MP Parrot has made its name providing high-end drones for the professional market, from first responders and search-and-rescue teams, to security agencies, to surveying and inspection professionals. The brand has taken this know-how and put it all in its commercial model, the Parrot ANAFI. The ANAFI is, in fact, barely even commercial, with the drone designed to be deployed pretty much anywhere legal you can think of. It works in temperatures up to 50C and down to -10C, and gusts up to 80km/h. Its 25-minute fly time is monitored by the on-board computer, and the ANAFI offers “return to home” mode, automatically returning to you when the battery level drops too low. 4K video resolution and good digital zoom make this a real contender for the best drone that can feasibly be controlled by a beginner. It’s the real deal. Parrot also provides a first person view (FPV) goggle set for £100, for an extra level of immersive flying. Buy now £ 629.99 , Parrot.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Simrex X300C Best: No-risk, entry level drone Weight: Similar to Potensic A20

Similar to Potensic A20 Size: Similar to AVIALOGIC Q9

Similar to AVIALOGIC Q9 Battery life: 8-10 minutes

8-10 minutes Max speed: N/A

N/A Video resolution: 720p HD

720p HD Camera resolution: N/A The X300C is a great option for an entry-level, training drone. The motors are ultra-responsive, with only tiny adjustments to the throttle necessary to keep the drone flying and an emergency stop button for any particularly bad flying (we know this from experience). There are three speed modes that you can work your way through, with a surprisingly pacy top end, and the propeller protection rings can take a battering without issue. On top of this, the drone actually has a camera for you to use either as a flying aid or for taking decent stills and footage, a big bonus at this price point. It looks great, folds away nicely, and is easy to operate: exactly what you want from a no-risk beginner drone. Buy now £ 39.99 , Amazon.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} DJI FPV Best: For a first person view Weight: 795g

795g Size: 255mm x 312mm x 127mm with propellers, 178mm x 232mm x 127mm without propellers

255mm x 312mm x 127mm with propellers, 178mm x 232mm x 127mm without propellers Battery life: Approx. 20 minutes

Approx. 20 minutes Max speed: 140km/h

140km/h Video resolution: 4K up to 60fps, FHD up to 120fps

4K up to 60fps, FHD up to 120fps Camera resolution: 12MP First person view (FPV) drones are admittedly a little more demanding than the usual beginner models. They land you directly in the middle of the action, as goggles relay the footage from the camera attached to the drone. It really feels like you’re flying, which can be an odd sensation, so we’d recommend sitting down for your first go. DJI has released its own dedicated FPV drone, imaginatively called the FPV. It’s more technical than most of DJI’s other commercially-driven drones, and seems, on the surface, an expensive outlay. However, what you get for this is a flight-ready machine (something that isn’t a given for FPV flying), with fantastic flying capability, and technology inside it that would have cost the earth just a few years ago. The first person view is incredible, thanks to the all-enveloping goggles that immerse you immediately in your flying experience. It’s another level of drone flying, to feel as if you’re in the air yourself, and the DJI FPV manages this with aplomb. FPV drones are a blast to fly, and DJI’s version is no exception: in fact, it’s probably the best ready-made FPV drone on the market, and much better than anything we would be able to construct. It’s a hefty investment, but for those who fancy the leap into a more immersive way of flying, the DJI FPV is a perfect introduction to this more intense – and even more fun – drone world. Buy now £ 12490 , Dji.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Avialogic Q9 Best: Lightshow Weight: Similar to Potensic A20

Similar to Potensic A20 Size: 175mm x 175mm x 50mm

175mm x 175mm x 50mm Battery life: Approx. 7 minutes per battery (x2)

Approx. 7 minutes per battery (x2) Max speed: N/A

N/A Video resolution: N/A

N/A Camera resolution: N/A This is perhaps the easiest drone to control on the list. One button for take off and landing, clear remote control settings and a clever propeller protection design make the super lightweight Q9 a great option for any beginner, but especially children. The LED show when flying is worth the cost alone, creating a great UFO effect, and is especially fun if flying in a dark room (put away any ornaments). Buy now £ 33.99 , Amazon.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}}

The verdict: Drones for beginners Your drone choice depends on how you see yourself using it. If it's a toy to use indoors or in the garden, something like the Simrex X300C is suited for your needs. It's small, light, easy to set up and will do the job of helping you develop your piloting skills without risking any expensive damage. If you're looking at being a little more involved with the drone world and want a drone that reflects that, then the DJI mini 2 is a good-value, technically-superior drone that is still easy to handle, and bridges the gap between beginner and regular perfectly.

Looking for more camera inspiration? Read our guide to the best mirrorless models that are compact and user-friendly

