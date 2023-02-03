Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

When we first laid our eyes on the shiny new 14in and 16in MacBook Pro laptops a week ago, we couldn’t help but notice that they, well, looked exactly the same as the 2021 models, with just more oomph on the inside thanks to some new chips.

While the 2023 M2 Pro and M2 Max chips see improvements to performance and battery life, they’re not cheap. Considering that the cheapest laptop in the range costs £2,149, you might want to opt for the older 14in and 16in MacBook Pro laptops from 2021 instead.

Not merely because they’re still one of the slickest, best-performing laptops around, but because, following the launch of the new laptops, third-party retailers have given both the older 2021 models a hefty price cut.

The 14in MacBook Pro with the M1 Pro chip is now £244 less than usual (was £1,899, now £1,655, Very.co.uk), while the 16in MacBook Pro with the M1 Pro chip has been discounted by almost £400 (was £2,399, now £2,005, Ao.com). This is everything you need to know about the deals.

Apple 14in MacBook Pro, M1 Pro, 2021: Was £1,899, now £1,655, Very.co.uk

When Apple released the new 14in and 16in MacBook Pros in 2021, it was a radical upgrade over its predecessors. Both feature slick and gently updated designs, bigger screens and new processors, but, just as importantly, our reviewer says that they saw “the return of popular features which had vanished from earlier versions: a slot for an SD card, an HDMI connector and, best of all: MagSafe”.

There hadn’t been an upgrade to the MacBooks on this scale since 2016, but the 2021 models have a new shape, new-look keyboard, improved camera for video calls and a significant boost to performance. You can get it with either the M1 Pro chip or the M1 Max chip, but the cheapest prices can be found on the M1 Pro model – that doesn’t mean you’re missing out, however.

The M1 chips are still blazing fast. “Demanding programs like Logic Pro open and perform at high speed, allowing users to be at their most creative and never held back by waiting for the machine to respond,” our writer said in their review of the 14in MacBook Pro with the M1 chip. “The power here is breathtakingly fast.”

Apple 16in MacBook Pro, M1 Pro, 2021: Was £2,399, now £2,005, Ao.com

If you’d prefer to get the 2021 MacBook Pro with the larger screen, that one’s on sale too, with an even bigger discount of almost £400.

The 16in MacBook Pro laptop is basically identical to the 14in one, it just has a bigger screen and is slightly heavier, meaning it can fit in a bigger battery. So, there’s a 100Wh battery inside instead of the 70Wh one on the 14in MacBook Pro, giving you an extra three hours of life. Other than that, it all comes down to preference and price.

