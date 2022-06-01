There’s up to £249 off the Surface pro 8 in Microsoft’s platinum jubilee sale

The Surface pro 8 is the best Windows 11 laptop-tablet hybrid you can buy right now. Showcasing everything Windows can do in a smart and stylish device suitable for work and play, it’s the tablet of choice for anyone who needs complete PC functionality wherever they go.

This week – and apparently to honour the Queen’s platinum jubilee – Microsoft is hosting a sale on three of its most popular Surface devices. There’s up to £249 off the Surface pro 8 (£849, Microsoft.com), up to £360 off the Surface laptop 4 (£899, Microsoft.com), and up to £50 off the budget-friendly Surface go 3 (£349, Microsoft.com). If you’re struggling to see the royal connection here, don’t worry, so are we.

In any case, the jubilatory discount brings the price of the entry level Surface pro 8 down from £999 to £849. And if you’re after even zippier performance, the more advanced configuration with an Intel Core i7 processor also has £150 off until 7 June, dropping from £1,499 to £1,349.

For those who are tired of hauling their laptop back and forth to the office and want something thinner, lighter and just as powerful, these kinds of two-in-one laptops are the way to go. For traditionalsits, the Surface laptop 4 is a masterfully designed piece of kit and features in our list of the best laptops of 2022.

To get the most out of the Surface pro 8, we’d recommend picking it up with the signature type cover (£160, Microsoft.com), which doubles as a keyboard as well as a protective case. The premium accessory transforms the tablet into a full-featured Windows 11 experience, capable of doing everything your regular laptop can, and can be had with a 20 per cent discount when bundled with the Surface pro 8 at Microsoft.

Go ahead and read our full review of the Microsoft Surface pro 8 if you’re not sure about upgrading just yet, and check out our round-up of the best laptop deals in June if you’re looking for something a little different.

Microsoft surface pro 8: Was £999, now £849, Microsoft.com

CPU: Intel Core i5

Intel Core i5 Graphics: Integrated Iris Xe

Integrated Iris Xe RAM: 8GB

8GB Screen: 120Hz, 13in, 2,880 x 1,920

120Hz, 13in, 2,880 x 1,920 Storage: 128GB

128GB Pros : Beautiful display, excellent battery life, powerful specs

: Beautiful display, excellent battery life, powerful specs Cons: Keyboard sold separately

The Surface pro 8 is the best 2-in-1 device out there. Unlike the iPad pro or an equivalent Android tablet, the Surface pro 8 runs on the full-fat Windows 11 desktop operating system straight out of the box, meaning it can pretty much do everything your laptop or home PC can do. As a surface device it’s designed to demonstrate what Windows machines are capable of, so you’ll find no weird anti-virus bloatware or pre-installed third-party software cluttering things up. It’s the nearest thing to an Apple-style experience on PC, and the purest expression of Windows 11 you’ll find.

Though not included, illustrators, designers and creators will enjoy the wealth of options the slim pen 2 brings (£118.50, Amazon.co.uk). The stylus transforms this tablet into a full-featured and versatile graphics slate that can be used anywhere. While the signature type cover (£160, Microsoft.com) is a near-essential accessory that transforms the tablet into a powerful, compact, portable laptop.

And anyone splitting their time between home and the office will appreciate the addition of Thunderbolt ports for quick pairing with a monitor, the all-day battery life, sharp webcam and vivid, luscious screen for watching TV shows on the commute home. Essentially, for Windows users in search of a beautifully designed hybrid, there’s no better option.

